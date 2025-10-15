  • home icon
20 days after Russell Wilson lost QB1 spot to Jaxson Dart, Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole weighs in on Jameis Winston

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 15, 2025 17:39 GMT
20 days after Russell Wilson lost QB1 spot to Jaxson Dart, Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole weighs in on Jameis Winston (image credits: IMAGN, getty, instagram/iamkaylanicole)

Almost three weeks after Russell Wilson was moved from Giants starting quarterback to backup, Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, showed support for Jameis Winston. She reposted a viral interview clip of Winston on Tuesday.

“Perspective >,” Kayla wrote on Instagram.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @IamKaylaNicole)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @IamKaylaNicole)

The clip, first shared by Giants beat writer Pat Leonard on Sept. 13, showed Winston discussing being listed as the team's QB3.

“Yeah, as a competitor, you know, you want to be the starter,” Winston said. “But like I said, I prepared to be the starter. I know I'm a starter in this league. But my role, like, I think you have to be able to be grateful for your role. My role right now is to assist Russ and Jaxson in being the best that they can be, while preparing to be the best that I can be.”
New York coach Brian Daboll named Jaxson Dart the starter after the team started 0-3. The rookie helped the Giants win 21-18 versus the Chargers in Week 4.

Wilson has since been the QB2 and Winston is the emergency backup.

Travis Kelce's ex-GF Kayla Nicole spotted at 49ers-Rams game alongside Claire Kittle, Kristin Juszczyk

Kayla Nicole made a surprise appearance at the 49ers versus Rams Thursday Night Football game at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 2. She was in a suite with George Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle, and Kyle Juszczyk’s spouse, Kristin Juszczyk, among others.

In a fun Instagram reel shared by SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin, Kayla danced to Metro Boomin’s “Take Me Thru Dere” with Claire and Kristin.

Travis Kelce and Kayla dated on and off from 2017 to 2022, before splitting for good. She has since kept a low NFL profile; however, she has been close friends with Claire for years and joined her on trips in 2024.

Kelce is engaged to Taylor Swift, and they announced the big news on Aug. 26 after two years of dating.

