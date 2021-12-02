Cowboys' Damontae Kazee tried to avoid DWI by name dropping Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee found himself in hot water last month. The 28-year-old was pulled over by police on October 19 at 3 AM after a traffic violation and was then charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI).

It is Kazee's first year as a Dallas Cowboys player following the first four years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons after the organization drafted him with the 149th overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Name dropping is something some people like to do and in Kazee's case, he dropped the two biggest names in Dallas. In a video that was acquired by TMZ Sports, Kazee can be heard saying that he was coming from a party with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Kazee was simply answering a police officer's question regarding where he had been that night.

"I was just with Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott and we were just having fun — went out," Kazee said.

As seen in the video, the police officer put Kazee through the usual tests to see if he was under the influence of alcohol. As expected, Kazee did not pass the test as he struggled to walk in a straight line. When asked to count back from 47 to 32, he proceeded to count back past 32 and ended up being arrested. The incident happened during the Cowboys' bye week and Kazee did not miss any games as a result of the indescretion.

Kazee has played 11 games for the Cowboys this year and started nine of them while snatching an interception against Justin Herbert and the L.A. Chargers.

Kazee did address his arrest a couple of days later and apologized to the Cowboys organization. He was thankful that he or anyone else was not hurt.

The safety has firmly put the incident behind him, but for the Cowboys, off-the-field incidents seem to be happening at a worrying frequency.

Dallas have a crunch match against Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night as they look to arrest their current two-game losing streak.

Dallas will welcome back both Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb while also seeing the potential returns of Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory to give the defense some much-needed pass rush.

Dallas currently sit atop the NFC East and occupy the number four seed for the playoffs.

