Keenan Allen makes his feelings clear on future with Bears after Ben Johnson move

Veteran receiver Keenan Allen has set clear parameters for his NFL future. His preferences center on just two destinations as he enters free agency in March 2025.

Allen, 32, came to Chicago in March 2024 through a trade that cost the Bears a fourth-round pick. The former Chargers star brought a $23.1 million cap hit in his first season with the team.

In a conversation with Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network as the 2024 season wrapped up, Allen outlined his plans for the future:

"I spoke to Keenan Allen near last season's end, and he's open to the prospect of a return to the Bears. He said he'd like to play in Los Angeles or Chicago, narrowing focus to three teams," said Bair on Thursday.

Keenan Allen's 2024 season showed mixed results. His 70 catches on 121 targets produced 744 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games. The yardage marked his lowest output since 2016.

The case for Keenan Allen's return to Chicago

Quarterback Caleb Williams has become Allen's biggest advocate:

"Keenan is probably the best player he has played with as a pro," Williams revealed on the St. Brown podcast (Jan 15). Allen's impact showed in his mentorship role, leading skill position meetings and helping Williams during his pro day.

The Bears' receiver room presents both opportunities and challenges. D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze project as the top two options. All three aimed for 1,000-yard seasons in 2024 but fell short of that mark.

Ben Johnson's arrival as offensive coordinator brings a different perspective. His Lions teams rarely featured three high-volume receivers. No third receiver topped 500 yards during his tenure in Detroit.

Market forces will play a crucial role. Allen's previous $18.1 million salary needs adjustment. Similar veterans like Tyler Lockett ($29.6 million/2 years) and DeAndre Hopkins ($26 million/2 years) provide recent contract benchmarks.

Financial projections from Spotrac place Allen's value at $11.1 million annually. Bair suggests a one-year deal at this price point makes sense for Chicago. A two-year contract with limited second-year guarantees could also work.

The Bears hold significant leverage with their current cap space. They must balance Allen's proven chemistry with Williams against Johnson's offensive approach. His elite route-running and coverage recognition skills remain valuable assets.

Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office face a March deadline. Their decision seemingly will shape not just the receiver room but the entire offensive identity heading into 2025.

