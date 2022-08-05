"Clean it up" - Jerry Jones issues warning to Cowboys star Kelvin Joseph following murder investigation

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was marked as a person of interest by police in a fatal shooting investigation. The incident occurred in March. He was interrogated and recently cleared of all charges. It was revealed that he wasn't the shooter and was merely a passenger in the car from which shots were fired.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear to the press that the team had several discussions regarding Joseph. They ultimately decided that they were willing to give him a second chance. He said at their training camp,

"He needs to be a good player on and off the field and we're going to give him a chance to do that. Now get in here and be a good player, be a guy everybody depends on, and make your name in a positive way and clean it up."

Joseph was selected by the Cowboys in the second round (44th overall) of the 2021 NFL draft. He played 10 games in his rookie season, amassing three assists for tackles (AST). He will be hoping to make the best of his new opportunity and aim for a better 2022 campaign.

Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins We focused on CB Kelvin Joseph (No. 1) during this scramble drill. We focused on CB Kelvin Joseph (No. 1) during this scramble drill. https://t.co/mTzO0iWH55

Jones stated that he is having a good camp and is competing for the backup position behind star corner Trevon Diggs.

However, it might not be all smooth sailing for the cornerback as Joseph may still face a suspension from the league for violating their personal conduct policy. On the subject, Jones said:

“Just get in here, do your job and do that consistently and make a contribution to the team and you will show the worst view of this was not the right view. You can still show that and we’ll see where that goes. I have no idea where the league is on (it).”

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to win the NFC East in 2022

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Football Team

After being cleared of all charges by the Dallas police, Joseph needs to change the narrative around him and prove to the team that he can be of value to them. The Dallas Cowboys also have a point to prove in the upcoming campaign.

They finished the 2021 season with a 12-5 record before losing on a bizarre QB draw play in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers snuck past them with a score of 23-17 and that crazy play was the last snap of football Dallas has played.

Cowboys fans have high hopes for the upcoming season. They have made important additions with linebacker Anthony Barr and tackle Tyler Smith.

Dallas is expected to win the NFC East, even though the Philadelphia Eagles have improved by adding some key pieces. In particular, receiver A.J. Brown. The New York Giants aren't looking like a serious threat in the 2022 campaign, though running back Saquon Barkley will be fully fit this season. The Washington Commanders are something of an unknown quantity, with Carson Wentz lining up under center.

All eyes will be on "America's Team" as they aim to win the NFC East title and push further in the playoffs.

