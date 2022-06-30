"Colin is hilarious lol" - Kevin Durant and NFL Twitter are tired of analyst Colin Cowherd's 'shameless lies' 

For better or worse, Colin Cowherd has become one of the faces of the NFL media. In some of his takes, he hits. In other takes, he misses.

However, after a clip regarding Josh Rosen surfaced, one NBA superstar and plenty of NFL fans are exhausted with the talk show host.

In a clip posted by Funhouse on Twitter via Total Pro Sports, Cowherd scoffs at Josh Rosen's drafting by the Arizona Cardinals, saying he was "over-drafted." However, the clip immediately shows footage from Cowherd's talk show taken from around the NFL Draft when Rosen was originally picked.

Funhouse @BackAftaThis Cowherd LIED to you, again. It's such a ballsy, shameless lie, I'm actually worried about his health.



The first part of the clip is from last week, when he claims to have said that Josh Rosen was "over-drafted" in 2018.



The rest of the clip is his opinion of Rosen at the time. Cowherd LIED to you, again. It's such a ballsy, shameless lie, I'm actually worried about his health.The first part of the clip is from last week, when he claims to have said that Josh Rosen was "over-drafted" in 2018. The rest of the clip is his opinion of Rosen at the time. https://t.co/VTEsfQ6GYL

In the second clip, the show host lauds the Cardinals' decision, even comparing Rosen to Aaron Rodgers. In response to the clip, Kevin Durant laughed at the sports analyst's take. Here's what he wrote:

"Colin is hilarious lol."

However, NFL fans were not as light-hearted in criticizing Cowherd.

Chris Moore @mooretosay @BackAftaThis he's a millionaire many times over because of it. I never understand how people don't see it. There's great great money in disingenuous. @BackAftaThis he's a millionaire many times over because of it. I never understand how people don't see it. There's great great money in disingenuous.

One fan joked about the show host, saying no one asked him to lie about Josh Rosen, but everyone got one anyway.

Spinsomniac @Spinsomniac1



Absolutely nobody:



Cowherd: I'm gonna lie again about my assessment of Josh Rosen. @BackAftaThis Nobody:Absolutely nobody:Cowherd: I'm gonna lie again about my assessment of Josh Rosen. @BackAftaThis Nobody: Absolutely nobody: Cowherd: I'm gonna lie again about my assessment of Josh Rosen.

Whether it was a subconscious miscalculation or not, this fan accused the show host of editing history in his mind to prove himself right.

CouchSportTakes @CouchSports74 @BackAftaThis This is wild how his memory changes to fit the narrative that he is pushing in that segment @BackAftaThis This is wild how his memory changes to fit the narrative that he is pushing in that segment

This fan went so far as to call the video a leader in the long list of worst takes in history.

Mike Johnson @mike_j90 @BackAftaThis An ARod comp for Rosen....has to be the worst take in history @BackAftaThis An ARod comp for Rosen....has to be the worst take in history

The running joke with TV weathermen is how often they're wrong. This fan likened Cowherd to the same level of accuracy.

Josh Rosen's struggle to meet Colin Cowherd's expectations

Josh Rosen and Roger Goodell at the 2018 NFL Draft

Coming into the NFL, Cowherd expected big things from Josh Rosen. The show host expected him to be like Aaron Rodgers: with an MVP-caliber ability within the first several years.

Rosen was drafted tenth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. In his first season, the quarterback went 3-10, completing 55.2 percent of his throws for 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, per Pro Football Reference.

To Cowherd's credit, the most impressive feat of his rookie season was beating quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which led to the firing of head coach Mike McCarthy. Most first-round NFL quarterbacks get at least part of a second season to show improvement. Instead, Rosen was replaced by Kyler Murray and shipped down to Miami.

Rosen went 0-3 in Miami, throwing one touchdown and five interceptions. After missing the 2020 NFL season, Rosen was spotted in Atlanta with the Falcons, where he got a few plays of action throughout the season.

Rosen is currently without a team. The quarterback falls on the opposite end of the first-round quarterback spectrum compared to Aaron Rodgers.

