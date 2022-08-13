"Thoughts and prayers to the anti-vaxxer" - Kirk Cousins ridiculed by NFL fans after catching COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has contracted COVID-19 and will miss his team's first preseason game on Sunday. Cousins made his feelings known about the NFL's vaccine mandate last year and chose not to get vaccinated.

Players who did not want to get vaccinated were under stricter guidelines and protocols than players who were vaccinated. Players such as Cousins and Carson Wentz had to wear face masks on the sidelines during games.

He famously said the words "If i die, I die" and it appears that fans online have not forgotten it. When the news dropped that the quarterback had COVID, fans flocked to social media to poke fun at the Vikings quarterback. One fan said that his thoughts and prayers are with the anti-vaxxer.

"Thoughts and prayers to the anti-vaxxer."

Other fans were quick to jump in and poke fun at the 33-year-old.

Is Kirk Cousins vaccinated? Vikings QB set to miss game vs Raiders

Kirk Cousins isn't the only one not to be vaccinated

At the time of writing, Kirk Cousins has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. He is not alone though, with other players like Carson Wentz and former Bills receiver Cole Beasley also choosing not to get vaccinated.

As a result of Cousins contracting the virus, he will be out of Sunday's clash against the Las Vegas Raiders. In the grand scheme of things for the Vikings though, it will not matter too much as the 33-year-old would likely have only played a series or two at the most before the backups come in and take over.

What it does do, though, is give the Vikings something to think about heading into the season. With the NFL dropping some COVID protocols, there is a strong chance that players will contract it easier now and, in Cousins' case, it could be detrimental to the teams' playoff hopes.

However, players who have symptoms will still need to test negative in order to get into the team facility.

Cousins is coming off a rather decent 2021 season despite the Vikings going 8-8 on the year. He threw for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions as he went to the NFL Pro Bowl.

Ben Goessling @BenGoessling Kevin O’Connell said the #Vikings sent Kirk Cousins home after the quarterback was not feeling well. Cousins wasn’t in the walk-through early this afternoon. Kevin O’Connell said the #Vikings sent Kirk Cousins home after the quarterback was not feeling well. Cousins wasn’t in the walk-through early this afternoon.

It is hoped by their fans that the former Washington quarterback can continue to improve on his game and lead the Vikings into a deep playoff run in 2022.

Whether he does it is up for debate, but for many, the Vikings are the favorites for the NFC North this season. With Cousins at the helm, Minnesota could finally usurp the Packers' position.

