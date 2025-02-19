Kirk Cousins' wife Julie shares glimpse into surprise 'Hollywood' reunion with Vikings star Nick Mullens

Atlanta Falcons star Kirk Cousins has been enjoying the offseason with his family. The Cousins family recently traveled to Florida and had a great time at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The couple's trip to Hollywood Studios turned even more memorable as the couple encountered Kirk's former teammate, Nick Mullens.

On Tuesday, Kirk Cousins' wife, Julie, took to her Instagram story to share an adorable memory with Mullens and his family. Julie revealed how the couple had a surprise reunion with Mullens and his wife, who were at the Disney's theme park with their kids.

"Reunited at Hollywood Studios with our besties," Julie wrote.

Kirk Cousins' wife Julie shares glimpse into 'Hollywood' reunion with Nick Mullens (Image Source: Julie/IG)

Kirk Cousins has been dealing with shoulder injury concerns incurred during the Atlanta Falcons' Week 10 loss against the New Orleans Saints. Recently, an ex-Packers quarterback claimed that Cousins lied about his injury due to the risk of being benched for Michael Penix Jr.

Kirk Cousins could sign with the Jets following Aaron Rodgers' departure

Kirk Cousins failed to meet the expectations he set during his Atlanta Falcons signing. This has led to speculations that the Falcons can consider trading Cousins. According to ex-Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, the New York Jets can consider signing Cousins following Aaron Rodgers' shocking departure. Talking about the same via "NFL Live," Hawkins said:

"I think it's a reset for them, and I wouldn't mind them attacking one of these quarterbacks in the draft. The problem is, I don't think they sit in a position to get one. If that is the case, you have to go to Kirk Cousins, right?"

"The Rodgers experiment didn't work for a lot of reasons, but the reality is, they were worse with Rodgers than they were without him. So you got to look in the free agency, as the Steelers did a year ago when they went and got Russell Wilson," Hawkins added.

It hasn’t been just the fans; Kirk Cousins himself hasn't felt right about staying with the Falcons. In fact, Cousins recently made headlines following his eyebrow-raising revelation about his future in Atlanta.

