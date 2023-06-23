Tom Brady had two big pillars to his career. He had Super Bowl rings and he had his personality. The latter of the two created meme after meme with his mind over matter philosophy, which came with a side affect of screaming and fretting when things were not going according to plan. Now, it seems, the quarterback's successor, Mac Jones, has a similar wrinkle in that department.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL analyst Kirk Herbstreit revealed what Nick Saban used to notice about him. Here's how he put it:

"Saban told me, 'We called him McEnroe because that son of a b**** had a temper. I never seen a guy, a quarterback who had this kind of temper.' So he has that in him. He has disposition of getting fiery and combative."

He continued, connecting the dots to a game he covered for Thursday Night Football:

"A couple of times the cameras last year, even the game that we had on a Thursday night against Buffalo [where he] was frustrated. Who would not be frustrated with what they were trying to do last year? He had very few weapons around him, not to mention he didn't have the best scheme..."

He went on, explaining that he wasn't saying the quarterback was Tom Brady, but basically that the parallels cannot be denied:

"I'm not saying that this kid can be Tom Brady, obviously, but I do think that he can provide enough playmaking ability."

Mac Jones aims to revive Tom Brady comparisons

No. 10 at Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots

As the 2023 season comes into focus, it would be impossible to argue that the Patriots quarterback is at the top of his game. He spent much of 2022 attempting to hold onto his job as Bailey Zappe started to impress fans around the league. Now, most assume the quarterback is only a few bad games from losing the franchise entirely, despite plenty of indications that he will start the season.

Most would argue that the peak of the quarterback's career thus far came about three-fourths of the way through the 2021 season. After a slow start, the Patriots looked like the team of yore under Bill Belichick and found themselves as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

However, as soon as that happened, the team slid and limped into the playoffs, eventually getting blownout by the rival Buffalo Bills. Before the slide and even after the blowout, fans were talking about the second coming of Tom Brady. Now, the name said in combination with the team's current quarterback is about as popular as Lord Voldemort's name.

Will Mac Jones get back to where he was as a rookie?

