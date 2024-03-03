Kristin Juszczyk was over the moon designing Caitlin Clark's custom outfit: "I didn't even blink twice"

Kristin Juszczyk's designs have now made their way to college basketball. Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball star Caitlin Clark took the court with the college basketball record just a few points away on Sunday. Apparently, State Farm wanted to show its appreciation for Clark and everything she has done for women's basketball, so they contacted Juszczyk to create a piece.

Kristin Juszczyk spoke to PEOPLE magazine about the opportunity to make a puffer vest for Clark. Juszczyk told the publication that she didn't even think twice about making a vest for Clark:

"She's the first collegiate athlete that they've ever signed, woman or man, and it's so amazing that they're uplifting women in sports. So when they came to me with this opportunity, I didn't even blink twice, of course. She is just incredible, selling out these arenas and breaking all these records."

She also went on to say that she was honored to make a piece for Clark after everything she has done to help give attention to female athletics:

"I wanted to be able to make a special piece for her to show her how much her fans love her, how much Iowa loves her, and what a trailblazer she is. I think there's just no better time than to honor a woman, and a woman in sports."

Kristin Juszczyk used both the Iowa Hawkeyes' black and white jerseys to construct the vest. She also embroidered some of Clark's top achievements in basketball, including: "NCAA Women's Scoring Leader" and "All-Time Iowa Leader in: Points, Assists, 3PM and FGM."

"Jake from State Farm" was in attendance on Iowa's Senior Day on Sunday, wearing a similar vest, and gave Caitlin Clark the surprise gift. The No. 6 Hawkeyes were up against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Kristin Juszczyk hints at a custom piece for Steph Curry's wife Ayesha

The 2023 NFL season may be over, but it's just the start of Kristin Juszczyk's custom designs. The wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has continued to showcase her designs.

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson debuted a jacket in January as he made his way into Chase Center.

A few weeks ago, she also hinted that she was making a custom jacket for Ayesha Curry, the wife of Warriors star Steph Curry.

Now that she has ventured into creating basketball pieces, one must wonder if her designs will be seen as other professional sporting events such as the NHL or the MLB.