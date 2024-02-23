Kristin Juszczyk and her uniquely designed apparel became the talk of the NFL playoffs. She made jackets for Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles, Taylor Lautner and Olivia Culpo. Although the NFL season may have concluded a few weeks ago, Juszczyk isn't done designing just yet.

She revealed her new designs on her Instagram story and it appears to be an NBA collaboration for Ayesha Curry, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's wife. The photo showed a sketch that she was drawing with Curry's #30 jersey on the table. The piece she was wearing also had "Curry" written down the front of the jacket.

"Goodbye football hello NBA"

Kristin Juszczyk shared a glimpse into her next creation this time with an NBA twist.

In another photo, Kristin Juszczyk shared a glimpse of her working on the Golden State Warriors jersey, which included seam ripping.

"Came home to the sweetest surprise from @partiesandpetals !! Can’t believe one million of you guys follow me 🤯🤯 I can’t thank you all enough for all your support and encouragement! I promise you all I’m grinding to get some KJ designs into your hands."

Her new venture into creating custom NBA apparel comes on the heels of a big social media milestone. She marked 1 million followers on Instagram this past week and shared photos of a balloon backdrop to celebrate. Juszczyk also had a custom pair of "KJ Designs" scissors.

The designer also promised her growing fan base that she is working hard to get designs into the hands of sports fans.

Kristin Juszczyk made a custom jacket for Warriors' Klay Thompson

Kristin Juszczyk dabbled in the NBA custom designs earlier this year with a jacket for Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson. The four-time NBA champion rode into the Chase Center a few weeks ago on his bye wearing a custom jacket by Juszczyk.

Thompson was sure to show the cameras the entire jacket and custom design. She has already been granted licensing rights with the National Football League, it remains to be seen if she now ventures into NBA licensing rights as well.