Kristin Juszczyk sends 3-word message as Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, announces hosting gig with Netflix’s Next Gen Chef

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, announced her next major project on social media.She said that she will host Netflix's new competition series called Next Gen Chef, which will take 21 students to the Culinary Institute of America for a gruelling test to find the &quot;leading chef of the next generation.&quot;&quot;Food has always been more than just a meal to me ... It's love, it's comfort, connection and artistry,&quot; Culpo wrote. &quot;Some of my favorite moments are watching cooking shows with my mom, and to this day they're still how I end every night (the only way I can fall asleep. ... sorry Christian (McCaffrey) lol)&quot;&quot;I could not be more excited to be a part of this project. This series not only celebrates the passion and creativity of incredible young chefs, but also gives them one of them a life-changing prize and platform to soar. The competition if FIERCE and I'm so proud to stand alongside such talent and be a part of this journey!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNine-time Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, shared a three-word message for Olivia Culpo for her new Netflix hosting project.&quot;Let's go Liv!!!!&quot;,&quot; Kristin wrote.Credits: Olivia Culpo's IG postThe eight-episode competition series will premiere on Sept. 17. Apart from Olivia Culpo, Carlton McCoy and Kelsey Barnard Clark will be the judges on the show.Christian McCaffrey and Culpo got engaged in 2023. The couple tied the knot in June 2024 and welcomed their first child together this July.Christian McCaffrey expresses guilt over leaving parental duties to Olivia CulpoJust days after the birth of their firstborn, Christian McCaffrey had to leave to attend the 49ers' training camp. That led to Olivia Culpo handling the initial parenting duties while juggling her own professional life.During an interview with NFL Network this month, the running back expressed his gratitude to his wife for managing everything while he focuses on the upcoming season with the team.&quot;I feel guilty at times,&quot; McCaffrey said. &quot;I'm sleeping well in the hotel bedromm while she's doing the dirty work but super thankful for it and she's doing an incredible job.&quot;Christian McCaffrey is returning to the field after playing four games last season before suffering a season-ending posterior cruciate ligament injury. The 49ers kick off Week 1 against the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sept. 7.