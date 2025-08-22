  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kristin Juszczyk sends 3-word message as Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, announces hosting gig with Netflix’s Next Gen Chef

Kristin Juszczyk sends 3-word message as Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, announces hosting gig with Netflix’s Next Gen Chef

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 22, 2025 05:40 GMT
Culpo and Kristin (Credits: Culpo and Kristin IG)
Culpo and Kristin (Credits: Culpo and Kristin IG)

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, announced her next major project on social media.

Ad

She said that she will host Netflix's new competition series called Next Gen Chef, which will take 21 students to the Culinary Institute of America for a gruelling test to find the "leading chef of the next generation."

"Food has always been more than just a meal to me ... It's love, it's comfort, connection and artistry," Culpo wrote. "Some of my favorite moments are watching cooking shows with my mom, and to this day they're still how I end every night (the only way I can fall asleep. ... sorry Christian (McCaffrey) lol)"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I could not be more excited to be a part of this project. This series not only celebrates the passion and creativity of incredible young chefs, but also gives them one of them a life-changing prize and platform to soar. The competition if FIERCE and I'm so proud to stand alongside such talent and be a part of this journey!!"
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Nine-time Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, shared a three-word message for Olivia Culpo for her new Netflix hosting project.

"Let's go Liv!!!!"," Kristin wrote.
Credits: Olivia Culpo&#039;s IG post
Credits: Olivia Culpo's IG post

The eight-episode competition series will premiere on Sept. 17. Apart from Olivia Culpo, Carlton McCoy and Kelsey Barnard Clark will be the judges on the show.

Ad

Christian McCaffrey and Culpo got engaged in 2023. The couple tied the knot in June 2024 and welcomed their first child together this July.

Christian McCaffrey expresses guilt over leaving parental duties to Olivia Culpo

Just days after the birth of their firstborn, Christian McCaffrey had to leave to attend the 49ers' training camp. That led to Olivia Culpo handling the initial parenting duties while juggling her own professional life.

Ad

During an interview with NFL Network this month, the running back expressed his gratitude to his wife for managing everything while he focuses on the upcoming season with the team.

"I feel guilty at times," McCaffrey said. "I'm sleeping well in the hotel bedromm while she's doing the dirty work but super thankful for it and she's doing an incredible job."
Ad

Christian McCaffrey is returning to the field after playing four games last season before suffering a season-ending posterior cruciate ligament injury. The 49ers kick off Week 1 against the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sept. 7.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications