Kristin Juszczyk teases special jacket for Kyle Juszczyk as 49ers star prepares for Super Bowl LVIII showdown

Super Bowl LVIII is just days away, and Kristin Juszczyk could be making her most important piece yet. Her custom jackets have soared in popularity over the last few weeks, and now she is hinting at one for her husband, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Kristin posted two videos on her Instagram stories that hinted the fullback may have a custom piece he will wear as he walks into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. She even posted in one of the videos that it was time for Juszczyk to wear one of her designs.

"It's about time we get Kyle in a KJ Design," Kristin wrote.

Kristin Juszczyk could be designing a piece for her husband.

Kristin Juszczyk has made her own custom gameday outfits all season. For the 49ers NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, she sewed "Super Bowl bound" into her jacket and revealed it after the big win. Her popularity has skyrocketed the last month after pop star Taylor Swift wore one of her jackets.

NFL players tend to flaunt some of their best outfits when it comes to their Super Bowl entrance. The San Francisco 49ers fullback could have a one-of-a-kind jacket made by his wife when he makes his way to Super Bowl LVIII.

Kristin Juszczyk's custom designs have led to NFL partnership

The "Taylor Swift" effect has taken the nation by storm as her record-setting tour improved the economy in every city she visited. It also helped skyrocket Kristin's design business more than anyone could have hoped.

During the season, Kristin Juszczyk made custom jackets for gymnastics legend Simone Biles and Kansas City Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes. Ahead of Kansas City's wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins, she made a puffer jacket for Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, to help fight off the below-freezing temperatures.

Inside the shipment was also a jacket for Taylor Swift that was customized with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's name and jersey number. Mahomes gave the coat to Swift, and the internet went wild. Kyle Juszczyk quickly responded to every post of Taylor Swift wearing the jacket to ensure everyone knew his wife made it.

Actor Taylor Lautner and NBA champion Klay Thompson have also worn custom jackets by Kristin. The increase in interest in her designs and the social media following has led to the National Football League granting her a licensing agreement. This will allow Juszczyk to sell her pieces to fans and showcase the NFL team logos and names.