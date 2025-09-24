Kurt Warner throws shade at Brian Daboll's “throw it up” offense amid QB switch to Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants drafted rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round this year. However, they decided to go with veteran Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback after signing him to a one-year deal in March. Unfortunately, he has yet to enjoy any success in the field.Brian Daboll's team has lost all three games so far, raising questions about Russell Wilson's fit as the QB1. Now, as per a tweet by NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Giants are giving Jaxson Dart an opportunity as QB1 in Week 4. Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner came forward to share his thoughts on this switch-up.He also criticized Brian Daboll's 'throw it up' plays and explained how he wanted to see more creativity from the offense.&quot;They obviously need to do something, but I wish it started by being more creative on O!&quot; Warner wrote in his tweet. &quot;I love Coach Daboll &amp; have seen that creativity, but haven't seen it much in these last 3 weeks &amp; it's been hard on QB IMO (especially in RZ)! Even game against Dallas was a lot of 'throw it up' type plays!&quot;&quot;When you have seen someone do it, it always makes you wonder is it because of what players are able to handle/do or is it the coach? Maybe this move will give us some clarity.&quot;The Giants kicked off the season with a 21-6 loss to the Commanders in Week 1. In Week 2, they lost in overtime to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium. Brian Daboll's team took on the Chiefs on Sunday at home. Unfortunately, they ended up with a humiliating 9-22 defeat.In three games, Russell Wilson had recorded 778 yards and just three touchdowns passing. This lackluster performance has raised questions about his future with the team.Former Bucs HC Bruce Arians shares his thoughts on Giants naming Jaxson Dart as QB1On the 'Pat McAfee' Show, former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians discussed how the Giants are benching Russell Wilson for the rookie quarterback in Week 4.Arians shared his support for the decision, stating that Jaxson Dart could help improve the team's offense as a dual-threat QB.&quot;I definitely think it was time to drop the clipboard,&quot; Arians said. &quot;Start getting reps in practice, start playing. I think his legs can add so much to that offense. ...&quot;&quot;His legs will help get some first downs I think that they haven't had. And the energy that he brings, and he can throw that damn football really really well. ... For me, I would have (made this decision) three weeks ago.&quot;The Giants will take on Sept. 28 at MetLife Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET. Can Jaxson Dart help the team secure their first win of the season in this game?