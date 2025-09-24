  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kurt Warner throws shade at Brian Daboll's “throw it up” offense amid QB switch to Jaxson Dart

Kurt Warner throws shade at Brian Daboll's “throw it up” offense amid QB switch to Jaxson Dart

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 24, 2025 05:41 GMT
Kurt Warner throws shade at Brian Daboll
Kurt Warner throws shade at Brian Daboll's “throw it up” offense amid QB switch to Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants drafted rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round this year. However, they decided to go with veteran Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback after signing him to a one-year deal in March. Unfortunately, he has yet to enjoy any success in the field.

Ad

Brian Daboll's team has lost all three games so far, raising questions about Russell Wilson's fit as the QB1. Now, as per a tweet by NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Giants are giving Jaxson Dart an opportunity as QB1 in Week 4. Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner came forward to share his thoughts on this switch-up.

He also criticized Brian Daboll's 'throw it up' plays and explained how he wanted to see more creativity from the offense.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"They obviously need to do something, but I wish it started by being more creative on O!" Warner wrote in his tweet. "I love Coach Daboll & have seen that creativity, but haven't seen it much in these last 3 weeks & it's been hard on QB IMO (especially in RZ)! Even game against Dallas was a lot of 'throw it up' type plays!"
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"When you have seen someone do it, it always makes you wonder is it because of what players are able to handle/do or is it the coach? Maybe this move will give us some clarity."
Ad

The Giants kicked off the season with a 21-6 loss to the Commanders in Week 1. In Week 2, they lost in overtime to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Brian Daboll's team took on the Chiefs on Sunday at home. Unfortunately, they ended up with a humiliating 9-22 defeat.

In three games, Russell Wilson had recorded 778 yards and just three touchdowns passing. This lackluster performance has raised questions about his future with the team.

Ad

Former Bucs HC Bruce Arians shares his thoughts on Giants naming Jaxson Dart as QB1

On the 'Pat McAfee' Show, former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians discussed how the Giants are benching Russell Wilson for the rookie quarterback in Week 4.

Arians shared his support for the decision, stating that Jaxson Dart could help improve the team's offense as a dual-threat QB.

Ad
"I definitely think it was time to drop the clipboard," Arians said. "Start getting reps in practice, start playing. I think his legs can add so much to that offense. ..."
"His legs will help get some first downs I think that they haven't had. And the energy that he brings, and he can throw that damn football really really well. ... For me, I would have (made this decision) three weeks ago."
Ad

The Giants will take on Sept. 28 at MetLife Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET. Can Jaxson Dart help the team secure their first win of the season in this game?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications