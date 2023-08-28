Kyle Juszczyk challenges Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey for a fiery game of pickleball

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are engaged and spent the off-season celebrating their union with their family. The couple even went on a romantic getaway to Italy. But as the season started, not only did CMC show his athletic side, but his fiance also put on her best pickleball outfit.

The former Miss Universe winner recently uploaded a carousel of pictures on her Instagram account. In the pictures, Culpo was seen donning a white top and a white tennis skirt. She not only showed off her outfit, but also included pictures of herself in action.

Culpo played an intense match with fellow Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader.

But it was the challenge proposed by the San Francisco 49ers fullback that caught the attention of fans. Kyle Juszczyk wrote:

"You and @christianmccaffrey vs me and @kristinjuszczyk round 2!!"

Image Caption: Olivia Culpo's Instagram Post

It will be interesting to see if the couple go against each other in a fun and fiery match of pickleball.

Christian McCaffrey clicked beautiful pictures of his fiance

Amid the backdrop of a picturesque vacation, McCaffrey wielded his camera to capture stunning snapshots of his fiance, Olivia Culpo. Their engagement in April has unfurled a chapter of shared joy, and the couple has reveled in their precious moments together.

Meanwhile, the luminous world of high fashion beckoned Olivia, who graced an event for Miu Miu, radiating elegance in a chic khaki ensemble.

Beyond his prowess in sports, Christian McCaffrey stands as a versatile force, his talents transcending boundaries. Olivia lauded his keyboard virtuosity in a musical performance showcasing his multifaceted abilities.

With the NFL kickoff poised for September 7, enthusiasts are poised to immerse themselves in the upcoming season. The schedule and depth chart serve as indispensable tools for game-day preparations, promising a thrilling spectacle ahead.

