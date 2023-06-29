"Kwinstin!" - Olivia Culpo hypes Christian McCaffrey's Zach Bryan concert cameo

Olivia Culpo has a man who is bestowed with many talents.

The San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has many hidden talents, and he showed one of them during Monday night’s Zach Bryan concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

McCaffrey has shown his talented side since his college days. Even after becoming one of the most prominent names in the NFL, he is not stopping at being just a talented tight end.

The crowd in his home state was left in awe as the two-time All-Pro showcased his musical talents by delivering an incredible keyboard solo. His performance captivated the audience and created a wave of excitement and enthusiasm among those in attendance.

McCaffrey later stepped up to the microphone, adding his vocals to the mix, even though his singing might not have been as impressive as his keyboard skills. Nonetheless, it served as a fitting complement to the virtuoso performance and added another layer of entertainment to the proceedings.

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

His fiancee, who was highly impressed by his talent, took to her Instagram Story to appreciate his efforts. She captioned it as:

"Kwinstin!!!!!"

Olivia Culpo was annoyed with her fiancee before their big engagement

Culpo announced a few months ago that her longtime boyfriend had popped the question. The two had dated for a considerable amount of time and decided to take their relationship to the next level. However, before their engagement, the former Miss Universe had problems with CMC.

She said on a TikTok video that she was getting mad at her boyfriend because they had dated for four years and still had not entered into an engagement. The 31-year-old added that she was “getting so annoyed.”

“I tried to hint at what [ring] I wanted and he was just so uninterested,” she said in a TikTok video with Amazon Love.

“He was doing it on purpose. I was getting so annoyed. Honestly, my feelings were getting hurt, but he just wanted it to be a surprise, so it was absolutely amazing.”

But CMC listened, and their engagement took place on April 2. The 49ers RB gifted Olivia Culpo a beautiful oval-cut engagement ring with side stones designed by a New York-based jeweler.

The couple will celebrate their four-year dating anniversary this summer, before the start of the NFL season. McCaffrey will enter his seventh season in the league and second as a 49ers member.

