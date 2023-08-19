IN PHOTOS: Christian McCaffrey captures Olivia Culpo's picture-perfect swimsuit shots

Olivia Culpo became the model while her fiance, Christian McCaffrey, clicked impressive pictures of her during what seems to be a vacation. The former Miss Universe posed for the San Francisco 49ers tight end.

The couple got engaged to each other in April and since then have been enjoying their time together. Culpo and McCaffrey threw an engagement party for their near and dear ones in Rhode Island and then kicked off their vacation with their friends.

After that, the two attended a stylish event in Italy, where they dressed in Dolce & Gabbana ensembles. It seems like the two went on vacation again, as Olivia posted a series of pictures where the backdrop was tropical trees. The model wore a pink bikini with a flower. She wrote:

"Who knew my fiancé was a photographer 🤷🏻‍♀️"

She recently attended an event for Miu Miu. Olivia Culpo wore a stylish outfit for the event. She donned a khaki Miu Miu cropped zipped vest with tan buttons, paired with a matching khaki mini skirt.

She accessorized with gold earrings, and her diamond engagement ring from her fiance, Christian McCaffrey, was on display. Culpo's hair was styled in a slick, braided ponytail, and she completed her look with aviator-style sunglasses. Her makeup was kept casual, with a light blush and light pink lipstick.

Christian McCaffrey is a man of many talents

Those who have been following Culpo for a long time know that she never misses a chance to rave about her romantic partner. That is because Christian McCaffrey is not only a talented sportsman but also excels at other skills.

Once, Culpo took to her Instagram Story to praise her fiancé for his impressive keyboard skills during a performance. McCaffrey showcased his talents on the keyboard before stepping up to the microphone to add his vocals to the mix.

Although his singing might not have been as remarkable as his keyboard skills, Culpo found it to be a fitting complement to his virtuoso performance. This added another layer of entertainment to the event.

