Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin Juszczyk ditches 49ers for AFC team in 'favourite' choice for her OFF SEASON brand

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of NFL star fullback Kyle Juszczyk, revealed her favorite merch from her clothing brand Off Season with her followers. On September 26, Kristin reposted the customized Off-Season brand AFC team joggers and dropped a message in the caption:

“These will always be my favorite,” with a starry-eyed emoji.

It looks like Josh Allen's Bills have trumped Kristin's husband's 49ers regarding merchandise.

The jogger pants also had an overlay text that read: “Adjustable ties at pant hem for customizable fit.”

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin ditches 49ers for AFC East team in 'favourite' choice of her clothing brand's merch [IG/@kristinjuszczyk]

Kristin partnered with SKIMS cofounder Emma Grede to launch her brand Off Season in January. She partnered with Fanatics and dropped official NFL team apparel right before the 2024 playoffs.

In another Instagram story from yesterday, Kristin shared a mirror selfie in an all-black outfit. The 49ers fullback’s wife wore a structured black blazer with a deep neckline and matching trousers. Underneath, she wore a fitted black top, accessorizing the look with a glossy black shoulder bag featuring a chain strap and minimal jewelry.

Kristin also added a two-word caption with the picture:

“Round 2” and tagged @makeupbymikey and @jennajron in the post.

Kristin Juszczyk’s Off Season brand hits 49ers store,

On Tuesday, Kristin shared a carousel post on Instagram and talked about her Off-Season brand while penning a heartfelt message in the caption.

“This one hits different 🥹 Seeing @offseasonbrand in the official 49ers team store is one of those pinch-me moments I’ve dreamed about for so long. From sketching designs on my kitchen table to watching the pieces come to life on the field…and now here, in the place where it all started for me…it feels surreal,” the 31-year-old wrote.

Kyle Juszczyk cheered for his wife in the comments:

“How far you’ve come! Also, what is going on in that suite!?!?.” the 49er fullback wrote.

Kristin Juszczyk’s Off-Season Brand lands in 49ers store, Kyle shares excitement in comments [IG/@kristinjuszczyk]

Kristin also shared that her brand reflects her passion, late nights, and bold “what if” moments.

