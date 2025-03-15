Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin reveals an interesting yet unpopular fact about herself

On Thursday, Kristin Juszczyk, former San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, took to Instagram to post a picture of herself on a flight, captioned with a message sharing an unpopular fact about herself. Dressed in a black jacket and faded jeans, she wrote,

“One thing about me is I can curl up in a ball and instantly fall asleep on a plane, 5 flights in 3 days.”

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin's IG story while returning from Montana trip 2025

Kristin and her husband, Kyle, are coming back from their week-long trip to Montana to cool off. The couple was joined by many of Juszczyk’s ex-teammates and friends, along with their significant others.

Last week, Kristin shared many pictures of herself along with Claire Kittle and Sarah Taylor while skiing at Lone Mountain Ranch. In one of the pictures, Claire and Taylor appeared to be wrestling while Juszczyk took a selfie with them and wrote,

“These two wrestling per usual.”

Besides skiing, the group enjoyed the hot tub together while staying at 320 Guest Ranch. Kristin uploaded the picture and wrote,

“This is our cold plunge,” while tagging Stephanie Toilolo, Camille Kennard, Kristin Juszczyk, Claire Kittle, and Sarah Taylor.

Meanwhile, the guys enjoyed their time together, as showcased by a picture shared by Stephanie Toilolo on her Instagram. Her husband, Levine, was seen jumping in the snow with Brooks Reed, Christian Jones and Devon Kennard.

During their stay, Kristin Juszczyk and others also celebrated Stephanie Toilolo’s birthday at the ranch while having dinner, drinks and enjoying a live performance.

Kristin summed up her cowboy getaway trip with another Instagram post on Monday. She captioned,

“Yeeeeeehaw 🤠 The most magical weekend celebrating our girl!! This weekend was a reflection of you—beautiful, memorable, and full of love! 🤍 Happy birthday @steph_toilolo!”

Kristin Juszczyk disappointed by the release of husband Kyle Juszczyk

Though the Juszczyk couple had a memorable time during their trip, they faced disappointing news upon their return. Kyle Juszczyk’s suspicion that he had played his last game for the Niners came true on Monday when he was informed of his release. Kristin was upset about her husband’s release, and she responded by uploading two pictures on her Instagram story.

The fullback took pay cuts last season to stay with the 49ers, but it seems a similar agreement couldn’t be reached this time. However, Kyle told ESPN that he has no plans to retire soon and wishes to play in 2025.

