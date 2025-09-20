  • home icon
  Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin sends 1-word message to Olivia Culpo as Christian McCaffrey's spouse hypes 'Next Gen Chef' gig

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin sends 1-word message to Olivia Culpo as Christian McCaffrey's spouse hypes 'Next Gen Chef' gig

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 20, 2025 23:31 GMT
Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, is the host of Netflix’s new cooking competition show Next Gen Chef, and she’s loving it! On Saturday, Olivia made her feelings clear about being a part of the new culinary show featuring 21 chefs under 30.

On Instagram, she wrote:

"Talking all things Next Gen Chef yesterday.🤍 So grateful for the love and support already. This show is about giving the next generation of chefs a platform to share their talent and I can’t wait for you to see what’s ahead!!! Who are we rooting for?!"

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, rooted for Olivia, writing:

"Muthaaaaaa 🔥."
The first 7 episodes dropped on September 17. The finale airs September 24.

The participants are battling for the title of “generational talent” and a huge $500,000 prize. Top Chef winner Kelsey Barnard Clark and master sommelier Carlton McCoy join Olivia as judges. Guest judges include big names like Christina Tosi, Cat Cora, Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud.

Olivia Culpo and her husband, Christian McCaffrey, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Colette Annalise McCaffrey, on July 13.

McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo got married on June 29, 2024. They met in 2019 and kept things mostly private at first. Christian proposed in April 2023 during a vacation in Utah.

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo made feelings known about her love for food in wake of 'Next Gen Chef' role

Olivia Culpo shared how much she loves food after joining Netflix’s Next Gen Chef as host. On August 22, she posted on Instagram, writing about what food means to her.

Olivia added how she grew up watching cooking shows with her mom and still watches them every night to fall asleep, and even joked about how Christian McCaffrey has to deal with it.

The former Miss Universe further mentioned how she is super excited to be part of the show.

Olivia called the competition “fierce” and said that she is proud to be part of it.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
