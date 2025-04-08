Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, has been working on exciting collaborations for her brand "Off Season." On Monday, the designer teased a surprise partnership with viral TikTok star Galey Alix. Kristin shared a screenshot of her group chat with Alix and Kyle on her Instagram story.

The conversation started with Kristin confirming Alix about being "still on track for Wednesday," to which the TikTok star replied "yes." The revert attracted a reaction from Kyle, followed by another brief message from Alix in which she talked about her excitement for showing them the photoshoot pictures.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin teases surprise partnership with viral TikTok star (Image Source: Kristin/IG)

"I will keep you updated as photos are happening and let you know an hour before arrival time. And I'll call you and walk through the full reveal process. You. Are. Not. Going. To. Believe. Your. Eyes," Alix wrote.

In her Instagram story, Kristin wrote:

"Current fave group chat on my phone. T minus TWO DAYS for their surprise reveal, let's gooooo! IM SO EXCITED"

Kristin Juszczyk shared a glimpse into 'truly liberating' entrepreneur lifestyle

Entrepreneurship has been a unique experience for Kristin Juszczyk, who has often been spotted sharing glimpses into her life as a brand owner on her social media. Last month, Kristin revealed a "liberating" side of her lifestyle as an entrepreneur and her struggles traveling between home and office in LA.

"There's something truly liberating about showing up for a flight with just a purse. It's kind of euphoric. Our @offseasonbrand office is based in LA so sometimes I fly in the morning from the Bay. Go to the office all day and then fly home that night. It's a long day but I love every second of it," Kristin said via an Instagram story.

Kristin launched her brand, which deals in collections of customized NFL-themed outfits, earlier this year. A month later, Kristin appeared on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. During one of the segments of the podcast, the designer said,

"We really launched it in the worst possible time. It's funny cuz we picked the teams back in April and we were so fortunate that, besides my 49ers which was pretty devastating, all four teams were in the playoffs."

Luckily, the timeframe didn't land the brand in trouble, as their outfits were sold out shortly after their release. Apart from talking about her brand, Kristin also voiced her complaint about being addressed as "WAG" by the fans.

