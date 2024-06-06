  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kyle Juszczyk was waiting for the world to discover wife Kristin Juszczyk's talent before viral Taylor Swift moment

Kyle Juszczyk was waiting for the world to discover wife Kristin Juszczyk's talent before viral Taylor Swift moment

By Devika Pawar
Modified Jun 06, 2024 11:18 GMT
Kyle Juszczyk was waiting for the world to discover wife Kristin
Kyle Juszczyk was waiting for the world to discover wife Kristin's talent before viral Taylor Swift moment (Credit: Kristin Juszczyk, Brittany Mahomes IG)

It hasn't been an easy journey for Kristin Juszczyk. From making outfits for years to being noticed by Taylor Swift, Kristin has certainly come a long way.

Since then, we have seen the designer design for Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha, and WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Of course, Kristin has explained how the entire year has been unreal for her.

While on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she spoke about her journey and how she has been waiting for this kind of traction for years. She began by wanting to make pieces for celebrities and was surprised it actually worked out in her favor.

also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

During the interview, Clarkson also spoke to her husband, Kyle, who said:

"I just want everyone to know that it was hers and because I've always I've always known how talented she is. But the biggest thing was about getting that word out to everyone else so that they could recognize it, so I was just doing everything I could." [4:20].

They also thanked San Francisco 49ers star and Juszczyk's teammate Deebo Samuel, who was the first one to wear her designs.

Kristin went viral right before the Super Bowl in February, when Taylor Swift wore a custom jacket to the NFL playoffs (Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins).

Brittany Mahomes played the catalyst in Taylor Swift wearing Kristin Juszczyk's jacket

As mentioned, Kristin Juszczyk's career got a much-needed boost when Swift wore her jacket. Fans instantly turned to hype Kristin, who now has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

In a conversation with TODAY, Kristin mentioned how it was Brittany Mahomes who played an important role in bringing it all together.

"Brittany texted me and she said, 'Hey, can you send me a video of Taylor’s jacket?' And I was like, 'Wait, is there a possibility the guys both wearing this?' And she said, 'Yeah, we’re wearing it.' It was just such a pinch me moment. I mean, it just was incredible.
"She’s single-handedly catapulted my career. I’ve been at this for years. When I saw her walk out in that jacket, it just like, brought me to tears."

Along with Swift, Taylor Lautner also wore a Kristin Juszczyk design to the game.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी