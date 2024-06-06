It hasn't been an easy journey for Kristin Juszczyk. From making outfits for years to being noticed by Taylor Swift, Kristin has certainly come a long way.

Since then, we have seen the designer design for Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha, and WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Of course, Kristin has explained how the entire year has been unreal for her.

While on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she spoke about her journey and how she has been waiting for this kind of traction for years. She began by wanting to make pieces for celebrities and was surprised it actually worked out in her favor.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the interview, Clarkson also spoke to her husband, Kyle, who said:

"I just want everyone to know that it was hers and because I've always I've always known how talented she is. But the biggest thing was about getting that word out to everyone else so that they could recognize it, so I was just doing everything I could." [4:20].

They also thanked San Francisco 49ers star and Juszczyk's teammate Deebo Samuel, who was the first one to wear her designs.

Kristin went viral right before the Super Bowl in February, when Taylor Swift wore a custom jacket to the NFL playoffs (Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins).

Brittany Mahomes played the catalyst in Taylor Swift wearing Kristin Juszczyk's jacket

As mentioned, Kristin Juszczyk's career got a much-needed boost when Swift wore her jacket. Fans instantly turned to hype Kristin, who now has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

In a conversation with TODAY, Kristin mentioned how it was Brittany Mahomes who played an important role in bringing it all together.

"Brittany texted me and she said, 'Hey, can you send me a video of Taylor’s jacket?' And I was like, 'Wait, is there a possibility the guys both wearing this?' And she said, 'Yeah, we’re wearing it.' It was just such a pinch me moment. I mean, it just was incredible.

"She’s single-handedly catapulted my career. I’ve been at this for years. When I saw her walk out in that jacket, it just like, brought me to tears."

Along with Swift, Taylor Lautner also wore a Kristin Juszczyk design to the game.