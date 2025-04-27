On April 26, Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk went on a courtside date at the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets playoff game. Kristin, who loves designing clothes, turned a simple Warriors shirt into a cool outfit. She wore her creation with low-rise jeans, a denim jacket and white heels.

After the NBA's official account featured Kyle and Kristin's photo on Instagram Story, the 49ers fullback reposted it on his account.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @kristinjuszczyk + @juicecheck44)

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors won against the Houston Rockets 104-93. Steph Curry scored 36 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out nine assists. The Warriors now lead the series 2-1.

Game 4 is on April 28.

Earlier this month, Kristin Juszczyk turned heads at the Warriors vs. Lakers game. It was her special Steph Curry outfit, which completely stole the show.

For the NBA game, Kristin wore a blue Warriors jacket with Stephen's name and number 30 on it. She paired the creation with a jeans.

That day, the Golden State Warriors won the game 123-116.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife has expanded her fashion brand

Kristin Juszczyk has grown her Off Season clothing brand in leaps and bounds With her flourishing brand, she recently added Green Bay Packers to her portfolio.

The move happened at a time when the 2025 NFL draft was going on in Green Bay.

For Kristin's brand, Green Bay joins other NFL teams like the 49ers, Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Lions.

Ever since she started making custom jackets, vests, and coats, the brand has become very popular with NFL players' wives/girlfriends and other celebrities.

Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin Juszczyk got married in July 2019 at Cedar Lakes Estate in upstate New York.

They met in 2014 when they were both living in Baltimore. Kyle was playing for the Ravens, and Kristin was finishing school at Towson University.

Years later, in 2017, they got engaged and eventually married.

Kyle Juszczyk signed back with the San Francisco 49ers on March 14, 2025, just four days after the team let him go. He agreed to a two-year deal worth $8 million to stay as the 49ers' fullback. The team had to make money adjustments because of salary cap rules.

Even though Kyle visited other teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, he decided to stay with the 49ers because he feels a strong bond with the team and its culture.

