Kyle Pitts fantasy outlook: Should you drop him?

One of the most prominent fantasy disappointments thus far this year has been Kyle Pitts. Most attribute his shortage of output to quarterback Marcus Mariota's subpar performance and Arthur Smith's play-calling. Nevertheless, Pitts has not yet paid off for fantasy managers this year.

Pitts maintained his start-of-the-season troubles in the last game he played, catching just one of four passes for 25 yards. However, even if his form continues, his output might still be the result of strategy rather than talent.

Hasbulla F.F.C. @HasbullaEliteFC Billy, this is Kyle Pitts



He’s a 21 year old 6’6” tight end that runs a 4.44 40 yard dash. He’s the highest drafted tight end in NFL history. Mike Dikta and him are the only Tight ends in NFL history to have a 1,000 yard seasons as rookies.



Kyle Pitts' stats and fantasy points in 2022

Kyle Pitts is starting his second NFL campaign following a strong rookie year. The tight end seems prepared to make his one-game absence come to an end when he returns against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.

Unfortunately, his contribution has been underwhelming up to this point in the year, with the exception of a strong Week 3 effort against the Seattle Seahawks.

Pitts has caught only 10 of 22 targets for 150 yards through four matches this season, giving his fantasy owners 15 points.

Dave Kluge @DaveKluge Assuming he plays, Kyle Pitts is my TE3 this week. The production hasn't been there but there are indicators for a bounceback.



His 23.7% target share ranks 3rd among all tight ends. He's 2nd in air yards and air yards share. His 15.1 aDoT ranks as the league's best.



In terms of performance, he has only had one match this season where he has recorded more than three PPR points and has yet to score a touchdown.

He might not be an extremely useful fantasy option against San Francisco in Week 6 as the 49ers have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing TEs this year. Pitts might yet again be prevented from reaching the end zone as no tight end has scored against San Francisco in through five weeks.

Should you drop Kyle Pitts?

Kyle Pitts should not be dropped at this time under any circumstances. It likely took a high pick in the draft to acquire the Falcons tight end, so turning back now would not be logical.

His 2022 production's preliminary results are undoubtedly underwhelming. Still, he possesses the skills to be among the finest in his position this season. If you have him in your squad, retain him and use him frequently because he can explode if the Atlanta Falcons' offense starts to gel.

Michael Rothstein @mikerothstein Falcons TE Kyle Pitts said he expects to play Sunday. Falcons TE Kyle Pitts said he expects to play Sunday.

Trading Kyle Pitts right now would be merely a short-term benefit strategy. You'd be trading at a loss, and there's a good chance that his long-term rebound is unavoidable. Pitts has a ton of real-life trade potential and might be sold because he doesn't match the Falcons' preferred style of play.

