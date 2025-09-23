Kyle Shanahan gets honest on exploring trade options replacing Nick Bosa as 49ers DE suffers season-ending ACL injury

Kyle Shanahan shared his honest take on exploring trade options to replace the injured Nick Bosa. The veteran five-time Pro Bowler suffered a season-ending injury during Sunday's victory over the Arizona Cardinals.After Bosa received confirmation that he had torn his ACL, Kyle Shanahan came forward to discuss their plans to find a replacement. The 49ers coach stated that they will look at trade options only if it is suitable for them.&quot;We'll look at trades like we always do, but there's gotta be trade options that make sense for you and the other team. You can't do that stuff just to do it.&quot; Shanahan said as per Coach YacNick Bosa was in the middle of his seventh campaign with the 49ers. He had put up an impressive performance in the first three games, recording 17 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits. He made two tackles during Sunday's showdown against the Cardinals before being injured in the first quarter.Kyle Shanahan also stated that it is not an easy task to replace a player like Nick Bosa on the roster.&quot;You don't just replace a guy like Nick,&quot; Shanahan said as per PFT. &quot;It just puts- you know, everyone's got to continue to get better at everything. It's the same thing I'd be preaching if we did have Nick too.&quot;&quot;When you lose your better players, it gets harder, but I also expect throughout this year all of our players to get better as it goes. That's stressed even that much more when you lose a great one like Nick. Lots of guys will obviously have to step it up as it goes, but I believe that'll be more by committee than any individual.&quot; 'NFL analyst names player that 49ers should potentially trade for after Nick Bosa's season-ending injuryAfter Kyle Shanahan confirmed Nick Bosa's status for the rest of the season, NFL analyst Chase Senior came forward with his take on the situation.In a tweet he shared on X, Senior stated that the 49ers should explore the possibility of trading for Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.&quot;The 49ers have shown they can compete in 2025. They should call up the Bengals to see what it costs to trade for Trey Hendrickson in the wake of losing Nick Bosa for the season.&quot;Chase Senior @Chase_SeniorLINKThe 49ers have shown they can compete in 2025. They should call up the Bengals to see what it costs to trade for Trey Hendrickson in the wake of losing Nick Bosa for the season.Throughout the offseason, Hendrickson negotiated for a new contract with the Bengals. Unfortunately, they failed to reach a decisive conclusion on this matter. The team decided to restructure his current contract in such a way that it increases his 2025 salary by $17 million.The 49ers are currently 3-0 after Week 3's showdown against the Cardinals. They are next scheduled to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 28.