There is almost never a dull day in the NFL, this week more so than most. It started with the Patriots being docked two OTAs and ended with WR DeAndre Hopkins being released from the Arizona Cardinals.

Hopkins, whose name was bandied around in umpteen trade proposals, is now free to sign with any team, with a number of contenders expected to vie for his signature.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to multiple reports, Arizona tried to trade Hopkins leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft before ultimately considering his release. However, his injury record, age and massive contract proved to be hurdles for any potential trade move.

Hopkins is due $19.45 million this season and is set to make a reported $15.9 million in 2024, numbers that certainly don't scream a "cap-friendly" deal.

Following his release, QB Kyler Murray was quick to pen a few words on Twitter.

Murray said:

"Be great bro, thankful," Murray tweeted.

Hopkins had a roller-coaster tenure in Arizona. In 2020, he lit up the league, finishing the season with 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. However, it was all downhill from there.

Hopkins spent most of 2021 out injured. The next year, he missed the first six games of the season for ending up on the wrong side of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Exploring potential landing spots after DeAndre Hopkins' release

Earlier this week, Hopkins made an appearance on the 'I AM ATHLETE' podcast, answering a range of questions. He was promptly asked to list the five quarterbacks he’d love to suit up next to in the NFL.

The five-time Pro Bowler's list had some surprises:

"I will have to say one of my favorite quarterbacks that I've been watching since he came in the league is Josh Allen. He reminds me of a new school Andrew Luck. I love Josh Allen. Jalen Hurts—Houston kid. You're a dog, Jalen. Number three... Patrick Mahomes, obviously."

DHop added:

"Number four, I gotta go with an underdog. Not a lot of people respect this guy as a throwing quarterback, Lamar Jackson, obviously."

For number five, the former Houston Texan was prompted to pick Dak Prescott, Hopkins instead said that he'd heard great things about Houston's new quarterback C.J. Stroud, though his number five quarterback would have to be the "dude in San Diego, with the Chargers," Justin Herbert.

Mina Kimes @minakimes Teams that should aggressively pursue D Hop:



Detroit

New England

Carolina

Dallas

Atlanta

Indy



+ Buffalo, KC, NYG tho I think cap might be tricky Teams that should aggressively pursue D Hop:DetroitNew EnglandCarolinaDallasAtlantaIndy+ Buffalo, KC, NYG tho I think cap might be tricky

ESPN's Mina Kimes listed six teams that should ideally pursue Hopkins. The Chiefs and Bills, two teams credited with a strong interest in the free-agent WR, were missing from the list.

Kansas City and Buffalo, however, appear to be unlikely unless DeAndre Hopkins takes a massive pay cut. The two teams have a shade above $1 million in cap space at the moment.

Philly, Baltimore and the Chargers do have some cap space to work with though - roughly $12 million.

As things stand, the New England Patriots appear to have the necessary prerequisites to work with when it comes to Hopkins.

Jeff Howe @jeffphowe The Patriots, who previously checked in on DeAndre Hopkins, are more likely to pursue him now that the contract isn't as much of a hurdle, per sources. Financial competition is a factor, but there should be a level of interest from New England. The Patriots, who previously checked in on DeAndre Hopkins, are more likely to pursue him now that the contract isn't as much of a hurdle, per sources. Financial competition is a factor, but there should be a level of interest from New England.

The Patriots haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver on the roster since Julian Edelman lit up the league with Tom Brady in 2019. They technically have JuJu Smith-Schuster, who they signed in free agency after racking up 88 catches for 1,022 yards with the Chiefs last season, though DeAndre Hopkins would jolt the Patriots offense back into life.

Poll : 0 votes