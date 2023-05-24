Kyler Murray is likely entering a career-defining season. After last year, when he could not complete the season and the Arizona Cardinals missed the playoffs, there's a lot of pressure on him. He has a new coaching staff, so he must ensure that the Cardinals improve from last season, coming back from an injury.

Murray certainly has the talent to do so. Fantasy football fans are also banking on him, but new doubts are emerging about his suitability. On a Reddit discussion, fans were divided if they should pick the Arizona Cardinals quarterback in their fantasy team.

One said:

"... There are way too many red flags in his overall profile."

Here are some of the other responses on the platform:

Can Kyler Murray bounce back this season?

Beyond fantasy football and his value, can Kyler Murray recapture his form and lead the Arizona Cardinals to the playoffs?

First, it will be tough to do for any quarterback. In the NFC West division, the Cardinals face the perennially strong San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, Both teams have great coaches and recent postseason pedigree. The Los Angeles Rams did not do well last year but did win the Super Bowl just a year removed from the last one.

So, even if Kyler Murray was not in the equation, it would have been tough for the Arizona Cardinals to succeed. But as is the nature of the quarterback position, fairly or unfairly, the buck stops there.

Much will depend on whether Kyler Murray is still as mobile as before. Coming back from an ACL injury might affect his mobility. Anyone who has seen him play will know that he's on the shorter side for quarterbacks. He's also not a pocket quarterback like Tom Brady or Drew Brees. He likes to move, and one still needs to say if he has the elusiveness to succeed.

The other side of the equation is the coaching. When the coaching staff changes and brings in new ideas, it's tough for any quarterback to learn the new playbook. If he struggles, the glare will again be on him, given his well-documented concern about watching film and studying the game. That can make a tough situation even more toxic.

Kyler Murray can succeed this year, but there are a lot of potential pitfalls that can make him look bad. He will have to be extremely careful in how he navigates the situation on and off the field. Fantasy football is all well and good, but this season might matter the most to him.

