  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Kysre Gondrezick shows love for Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole's Sergio Hudson designer fit for NYFW

Kysre Gondrezick shows love for Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole's Sergio Hudson designer fit for NYFW

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 18, 2025 19:28 GMT
2024 FOX Winter Press Day - Source: Getty
Kayla Nicole recieved a message from Kysre Gondrezick. - Source: Getty

Kayla Nicole was in attendance for New York Fashion Week as the biggest designers in fashion showcase their spring fashion lines. The model and social media influencer shared photos of her at the Sergios Hudson runway show.

Ad

She shared the photos in an Instagram post to her over 900,000 followers on the social media platform. She shared her look for the event as well as a short video from the runway show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick was one of the comments on her Instagram post. The Chicago Sky basketball star shared her admiration for the New York Fashion Week look.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"You already know you’re just bad 😍"-Gondrezick commented.
Kysre Gondrezick shared a comment on the Instagram post. (Photo via Kayla Nicole&#039;s Instagram)
Kysre Gondrezick shared a comment on the Instagram post. (Photo via Kayla Nicole's Instagram)

Kayla Nicole wore a Sergio Hudson sleeveless light blue gown which featured a matching light blue belt and gold buckle. She accessorized the look with a small white handbag.

Ad

Kayla Nicole shared glimpse of viral lap down moment at Chris Brown concert

Kayla Nicole recently made headlines for a viral moment she had at Chris Brown's concert, "Breezy Bowl". She shared clips of her outing to the concert including the moment she walked up on stage and received a lap dance from the artist.

She added a caption how the moment was for her younger self who was a huge fan of Brown. She also said that she felt she needed to distinguish herself as a woman who has 'many layers' and can be attractive and smart.

Ad
"Well, that was fun. 🤭 Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered. I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya. 🤎"-she wrote.
Ad

The model became well-known when she dated Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on and off for five years. The couple broke up in 2022 and she has gone on to use her platform as a social media influencer.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications