Kysre Gondrezick shows love for Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole's Sergio Hudson designer fit for NYFW

Kayla Nicole was in attendance for New York Fashion Week as the biggest designers in fashion showcase their spring fashion lines. The model and social media influencer shared photos of her at the Sergios Hudson runway show.She shared the photos in an Instagram post to her over 900,000 followers on the social media platform. She shared her look for the event as well as a short video from the runway show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWNBA star Kysre Gondrezick was one of the comments on her Instagram post. The Chicago Sky basketball star shared her admiration for the New York Fashion Week look. &quot;You already know you’re just bad 😍&quot;-Gondrezick commented.Kysre Gondrezick shared a comment on the Instagram post. (Photo via Kayla Nicole's Instagram)Kayla Nicole wore a Sergio Hudson sleeveless light blue gown which featured a matching light blue belt and gold buckle. She accessorized the look with a small white handbag. Kayla Nicole shared glimpse of viral lap down moment at Chris Brown concertKayla Nicole recently made headlines for a viral moment she had at Chris Brown's concert, &quot;Breezy Bowl&quot;. She shared clips of her outing to the concert including the moment she walked up on stage and received a lap dance from the artist. She added a caption how the moment was for her younger self who was a huge fan of Brown. She also said that she felt she needed to distinguish herself as a woman who has 'many layers' and can be attractive and smart. &quot;Well, that was fun. 🤭 Had to really do it for the teenage me blasting CB in her bedroom. For the mini me who saw him at one of her first concerts. For the woman who sometimes feels like she has to be a monolith instead of multi-layered. I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls— for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I OVERLY did it for my brown girls, tthhhhaankya. 🤎&quot;-she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe model became well-known when she dated Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on and off for five years. The couple broke up in 2022 and she has gone on to use her platform as a social media influencer.