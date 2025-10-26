Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney dresses up as 'COW' for Halloween while vibing to Doja Cat's "MOOO!" (Photo)

LA Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney McConkey, got into the Halloween mood on Sunday. She dressed up as a cow, wearing black-and-white print with matching ears and horns, and vibed to Doja Cat’s song “Mooo!” on Instagram.Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydney.mcconkey)The rapper's viral hit was released on Aug. 10, 2018.Sydney showed up at SoFi Stadium for the Chargers’ Week 8 game on Thursday against the Vikings. She wore a grey crop top, light blue jeans and sneakers.After LA won 37-10, she posted her outfit on Instagram and celebrated her husband's victory.“Chargers win,” Sydney wrote.LA running back Omarion Hampton’s girlfriend, Lily Heder, commented.“One thing ab my girl she gon post in her suite 🤏🤏🤏🤏🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Heder wrote.Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydney.mcconkey)Ladd had a big night. He caught a deep touchdown pass from Justin Herbert and is becoming one of the quarterback's go-to receivers in his second year with the team.Sydney showed her support once again on Saturday. She reposted Ladd's Instagram post, feauturing highlights from the Week 8 game.&quot;No words can describe how proud you make me,&quot; Sydney wrote.Ladd expressed how hyped he was in his caption.&quot;SUPER CHARGED! PRIME TIME DUB!” Ladd wrote.Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydney.mcconkey)The Chargers are second in the AFC West behind the Broncos. The Chiefs are third, followed by the Raiders.Also Read: Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney shows off toned physique while Chargers WR trains for Week 2 clash vs. RaidersLadd McConkey’s wife Sydney hit back at online hater for refering Chargers as &quot;s**tty&quot;Before the Chargers’ game against the Colts in Week 5, Sydney McConkey posted a game-day selfie in a No. 15 jersey and light blue jeans.“Who am I here for? You tell me,😉Ladd McConkey,” Sydnet wrote on Instagram.A critic dropped a comment.“Your there for a sh*tty team that never lives up to there potential,” the critic wrote.Sydney reposted the comment on her Instagram story and fired back with a grammar correction.“‘You’re’**** &amp; ‘Their’*********. Can’t be a hater when you use incorrect grammar,” Sydney wrote.The Chargers lost 38-24 to the Colts on Oct. 19, but Ladd had a solid game with four catches.Ladd married Sydney on April 12. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey have been together since high school, dating back to 2017.Also Read: McConkey's wife Sydney makes thoughts known on group workout session with Chargers ladies