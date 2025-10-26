  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney dresses up as 'COW' for Halloween while vibing to Doja Cat's "MOOO!" (Photo)

Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney dresses up as 'COW' for Halloween while vibing to Doja Cat's "MOOO!" (Photo)

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Oct 26, 2025 18:56 GMT
Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney dresses up as 'COW' for Halloween while vibing to Doja Cat's "Moo" (image credits: getty, instagram/sydney.mcconkey)

LA Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney McConkey, got into the Halloween mood on Sunday. She dressed up as a cow, wearing black-and-white print with matching ears and horns, and vibed to Doja Cat’s song “Mooo!” on Instagram.

Ad
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydney.mcconkey)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydney.mcconkey)

The rapper's viral hit was released on Aug. 10, 2018.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sydney showed up at SoFi Stadium for the Chargers’ Week 8 game on Thursday against the Vikings. She wore a grey crop top, light blue jeans and sneakers.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After LA won 37-10, she posted her outfit on Instagram and celebrated her husband's victory.

“Chargers win,” Sydney wrote.

LA running back Omarion Hampton’s girlfriend, Lily Heder, commented.

“One thing ab my girl she gon post in her suite 🤏🤏🤏🤏🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Heder wrote.
Ad
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydney.mcconkey)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydney.mcconkey)

Ladd had a big night. He caught a deep touchdown pass from Justin Herbert and is becoming one of the quarterback's go-to receivers in his second year with the team.

Ad

Sydney showed her support once again on Saturday. She reposted Ladd's Instagram post, feauturing highlights from the Week 8 game.

"No words can describe how proud you make me," Sydney wrote.

Ladd expressed how hyped he was in his caption.

"SUPER CHARGED! PRIME TIME DUB!” Ladd wrote.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydney.mcconkey)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @sydney.mcconkey)

The Chargers are second in the AFC West behind the Broncos. The Chiefs are third, followed by the Raiders.

Ad

Also Read: Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney shows off toned physique while Chargers WR trains for Week 2 clash vs. Raiders

Ladd McConkey’s wife Sydney hit back at online hater for refering Chargers as "s**tty"

Before the Chargers’ game against the Colts in Week 5, Sydney McConkey posted a game-day selfie in a No. 15 jersey and light blue jeans.

Ad
“Who am I here for? You tell me,😉Ladd McConkey,” Sydnet wrote on Instagram.

A critic dropped a comment.

“Your there for a sh*tty team that never lives up to there potential,” the critic wrote.

Sydney reposted the comment on her Instagram story and fired back with a grammar correction.

“‘You’re’**** & ‘Their’*********. Can’t be a hater when you use incorrect grammar,” Sydney wrote.
Ad

The Chargers lost 38-24 to the Colts on Oct. 19, but Ladd had a solid game with four catches.

Ladd married Sydney on April 12.

Ad

They have been together since high school, dating back to 2017.

Also Read: McConkey's wife Sydney makes thoughts known on group workout session with Chargers ladies

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications