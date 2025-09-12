  • home icon
  Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney shows off toned physique while Chargers WR trains for Week 2 clash vs Raiders

Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney shows off toned physique while Chargers WR trains for Week 2 clash vs Raiders

By Prasen
Modified Sep 12, 2025 13:18 GMT
Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney shows off toned physique while Chargers WR trains for Week 2 clash vs Raiders

Ladd McConkey is all set for the Week 2 game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While he focuses on football, his wife, Sydney McConkey, works hard in the gym.

On Thursday, Sydney shared a mirror selfie on Instagram with her 10.9K followers. In the picture, she wore an all-black gym coord set and flaunted her toned body.

Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney shows off toned physique while Chargers WR trains for Week 2 clash vs Raiders
Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney shows off toned physique while Chargers WR trains for Week 2 clash vs Raiders [IG/@sydenymcconkey]

McConkey had a solid performance in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers won the game 27-21. The Chargers WR recorded six receptions for 74 yards.

also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jim Harbaugh's offense was powered by Justin Herbert, who threw three touchdown passes, and wide receiver Quentin Johnson added two touchdowns to help seal the win.

Sydney McConkey showing off her gym outfit

McConkey’s wife is a fitness freak who often shares her healthy lifestyle on social media and works out at the gym. The 24-year-old shared a sneak peek of her routine and posted a mirror selfie dressed in a light blue fitted halter-neck top along with black gym shorts. Sydney captioned the post:

“What else would I be doing?” Sydney wrote.
Sydney McConkey showing off her gym outfit: "What Else Would I Be Doing?"
Sydney McConkey showing off hr gym outfit: “What Else Would I Be Doing?” [IG/@sydneymcconkey]

Ladd McConkey and Sydney got married this year in April. They shared the news via a joint IG post and captioned it:

“Officially “us”🥂The best day ever getting to marry my best friend! 4.12.25❤️,” the NFL WR wrote in the caption.

For her wedding, Sydney wore a white, floral-lace gown. Ladd, on the other hand, wore a light beige suit with a white shirt underneath. He had a light-colored boutonnière pinned to his suit jacket. Have a look:

Both started dating in December 2017 and have been together since then. In July 2024, they announced their engagement.

