  • Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney sends special message to Sedrick Van Pran-Granger celebrating Bills center's engagement

By Shanu Singh
Published Oct 19, 2025 18:19 GMT
Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney reacts to Sedrick Van Pran-Granger's engagement (image credit: instagram/sydney.mcconkey)

Buffalo Bills center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger has started a new chapter in his relationship with his girlfriend, Adora. The couple announced their engagement on Saturday via a joint Instagram post, along with their pictures from a beachside photoshoot.

"Formed from his rib, favored by God. Genesis 2:22," Adora wrote.
It was a floral-themed proposal from Pran-Granger, which was done with the background of a scenic ocean view. He proposed with a diamond ring, which Adora showed off in the photoshoot.

The couple received well-wishes from fans and friends, including Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney. She shared the couple's post on her story, along with a wholesome reaction to their engagement.

"Some of the most wonderful ppl!!! Congrats by girl," Sydney wrote.
Sydney's message came less than a week after she posted her pregame preparations for the Chargers' Week 6 game versus the Dolphins. The influencer shared an Instagram story featuring her mirror selfie from inside a Pilates gym.

“Pregame workout,” Sydney wrote on Oct 12.

Ladd McConkey dropped 1-word compliment on wife Sydney's game-day outfit for Chargers vs. Commanders

Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney, opted for a casual game-day outfit to cheer for the LA Chargers in their Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders. Even the Chargers lost 27-10, she didn't miss out on posting her candid pictures showing off her fit-check.

The influencer uploaded her photos in different poses on Instagram on Oct. 6. Sydney wore a blue tank top with McConkey's No. 15 printed on its front. She paired it with light blue denim jeans and white sneakers.

Sydney's game-day looks impressed McConkey, who dropped a one-word compliment for her in the comments section.

"Beautiful," McConkey wrote.

Sydney has often complimented the wide receiver on her social media. McConkey bonded with "Love Island" star Jose Garcia during Chargers training camp. Sydney shared her two-word reaction to it in July.

Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
