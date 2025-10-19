Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney sends special message to Sedrick Van Pran-Granger celebrating Bills center's engagement

Buffalo Bills center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger has started a new chapter in his relationship with his girlfriend, Adora. The couple announced their engagement on Saturday via a joint Instagram post, along with their pictures from a beachside photoshoot.&quot;Formed from his rib, favored by God. Genesis 2:22,&quot; Adora wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was a floral-themed proposal from Pran-Granger, which was done with the background of a scenic ocean view. He proposed with a diamond ring, which Adora showed off in the photoshoot.The couple received well-wishes from fans and friends, including Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney. She shared the couple's post on her story, along with a wholesome reaction to their engagement.&quot;Some of the most wonderful ppl!!! Congrats by girl,&quot; Sydney wrote.Sydney's message came less than a week after she posted her pregame preparations for the Chargers' Week 6 game versus the Dolphins. The influencer shared an Instagram story featuring her mirror selfie from inside a Pilates gym.“Pregame workout,” Sydney wrote on Oct 12.Ladd McConkey dropped 1-word compliment on wife Sydney's game-day outfit for Chargers vs. CommandersLadd McConkey's wife, Sydney, opted for a casual game-day outfit to cheer for the LA Chargers in their Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders. Even the Chargers lost 27-10, she didn't miss out on posting her candid pictures showing off her fit-check.The influencer uploaded her photos in different poses on Instagram on Oct. 6. Sydney wore a blue tank top with McConkey's No. 15 printed on its front. She paired it with light blue denim jeans and white sneakers.Sydney's game-day looks impressed McConkey, who dropped a one-word compliment for her in the comments section.&quot;Beautiful,&quot; McConkey wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSydney has often complimented the wide receiver on her social media. McConkey bonded with &quot;Love Island&quot; star Jose Garcia during Chargers training camp. Sydney shared her two-word reaction to it in July.