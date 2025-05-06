LahJontay Wester's girlfriend Janiah shares 3-word romantic message to Ravens rookie's stylish post-draft photoshoot

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver LahJontay Wester drew attention with a post-draft photoshoot shared on the team’s official Instagram page. Wearing a black hoodie with white sleeves, grey sweatpants and Nike Air DT Max '96 sneakers in a Black/Metallic Gold colorway, Wester posed while holding a football and sporting a silver chain that read “Tay” alongside a round pendant marked “1.”

Wester’s girlfriend, Janiah, reacted to the post.

"My handsome man," Janiah wrote on Monday.

Wester was selected at No. 203 and signed his rookie contract with the Ravens on Saturday. The former Colorado and FAU wide receiver will wear jersey No. 83, his number with the Owls. Janiah also shared a personal note on her Instagram Stories.

"The same number I met him in at FAU," Janiah wrote.

Although pleased to be drafted, Wester voiced frustration that his former quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, was not selected until the fifth round.

“I was disappointed that they did him like that,” Wester said on Monday, via the Ravens' website. “I know Shedeur is going to get in the lab and win that job in Cleveland.”

Wester, who recorded 931 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season with Colorado, also gained recognition for a Hail Mary catch that helped defeat Baylor. Despite his receiving production, Baltimore is expected to deploy him initially as a punt returner.

LaJohntay Wester’s girlfriend Janiah reflects on sacrifices after Ravens pick WR at No. 203

After being drafted by Baltimore at No. 203, LaJohntay Wester’s girlfriend, Janiah, shared a heartfelt message for the wide receiver. Talking about personal sacrifices, injuries, and everyday grind, she posted the note for him on April 27.

“My love all of your hard work has finally paid off," Janiah wrote. "From the early mornings to the sleepless nights, random leg cramps, multiple back massages, the good and you remained true to yourself and never took your eyes off the prize. I’m grateful to have been by your side through this process and can’t wait to see what the future hold. I’m so proud of you. I love you, bookie.”

Wester was named AAC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2023, returning nine punts for 108 yards and one touchdown. His rookie deal is projected at $4.4 million over four years.

