"League ain't ready for Latino Edelman" - NFL fans react to Cam Ward pushing teams to draft Xavier Restrepo

Cam Ward has come forward with some high praise for his former Miami teammate and wide receiver Xavier Restrepo. While the quarterback went No.1 overall to the Titans, Restrepo went undrafted this year.

However, he ended up reuniting with Ward by signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans.

During a press conference at the beginning of the team's rookie minicamp, Cam Ward was asked if he had pushed for teams to sign Xavier Restrepo, and Ward did not hold back in showing his support for Restrepo.

"I did, I did push for him," Ward said. "Every team that I visited with, I pushed for him. He's one of the best route runners in college football last year.....He's never lost in man coverage, so I really pushed for him."

Fans on X shared their reactions to Cam Ward lobbying for his ex-Miami Hurricanes teammate in the league.

"League isn't ready for Latino Edelman," one fan joked.

"Real teammate," another fan said.

"This bond will pay dividends like Edelman or Gronk and TB12," this fan commented.

"Imagine if more nfl teams brought their qbs top guy from college with them," another fan wrote.

"Will never understand why teams don't do this more. U draft a QB early so listen to him. If he likes a guy get him," this fan said.

"That's a real friend," one fan commented.

Xavier Restrepo had a solid connection in Miami's offense with Cam Ward last season. Despite the quarterback just joining the team last year, they both played a big role in helping the Hurricanes to a 10-3 campaign. The wide receiver tallied a total of 1,127 yards and 11 TDs receiving while being honored as a Unanimous All-American.

Initially, Xavier Restrepo was projected as a Day 2 pick by experts and analysts. However, he suffered a hamstring injury that affected his performance during Miami's Pro Day. Ultimately, his draft stock declined to a point where he was passed on by teams in all seven rounds of the draft.

Former NFL star congratulates Xavier Restrepo for signing with the Titans

Retired 3x Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant congratulated Xavier Restrepo via X on signing with the Titans. In the tweet, the ex-Cowboys star expressed his excitement in watching the rookie take the NFL by storm.

"Congratulations bro! I can tell how much the moment means to you. I can tell you're ready to get to work and prove your worth...I'm looking forward to watching you ball," Bryan wrote.

Restrepo is already making waves at the rookie minicamp. According to reports, he led all the wide receiving drills at camp and is expected to emerge as a dark-horse contender for a spot on the 53-man roster.

