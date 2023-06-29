Once upon a time, getting the new Madden was also like getting a greatest hits album. However, based on fan reactions to this year's edition, the bonus album feels like far from a bonus.

Of course, as it is a leak and not confirmed, some or all of the songs listed below could be slightly or completely wrong. Still, if the setlist is accurate, fans have already given their opinions. Here's a look:

One consistent theme of the responses pointed out that the games of yore dominated the new game in the soundtrack category. In the leaked set list, most claimed that they only recognized one Wiz Khalifa song and the rest were unknown.

Some fans cracked jokes about the song made by the band IDK, basically calling out the developers for not searching deeper for known bands or gems. In comparison to the new game's set list, Madden 2004's towers above in terms of mainstream band selection.

According to IMDB, Avenged Sevenfold, Blink 182, and Outkast all featured songs in the game. Basically, when comparing set lists, name-brand bands outnumber the new game several to one.

How much is the new Madden?

Video games, like everything, have gone up in price in recent months and years. Xboxes, PlayStations, and even virtual reality headsets have increased in price. New video games, priced at $50 back in the Madden 2004 days, are now $70 in most scenarios, even as a download. That is before tax as well as the online subscriptions required to play online in addition to needing high-speed internet.

As it stands, according to the Xbox website, the game is $69.99 before tax and can be pre-ordered today.

While the day one price is a massive ask for many consumers, the good news is that the price of the game typically falls as fast as any. Usually by Christmas, the game is offered on sale for a decent discount and by the time of the NFL Draft, the game is often a fraction of the original price.

If one waits until the next game comes out and simply agrees to remain one year behind, they can save up to $50 on the game. If they wait even longer, the price falls to almost free. For instance, Madden 22 can be bought for just five dollars at GameStop at the time of writing.

