Leonard Fournette reveals Tom Brady’s pre-game speech against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs in Super Bowl LV - "Didn’t drop that many F-bombs”

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 14, 2023 17:51 GMT
Leonard Fournette reveals Tom Brady's pregame speech at Super Bowl LV against Patrick Mahomes

After Tom Brady barely skirted by the Los Angeles Rams in the defensive showdown that was Super Bowl LIII, fans began to believe that it was Brady's final victory at the top. Of course, that wasn't the case, as No. 12 managed to give Patrick Mahomes one last big parting gift before retiring.

In Super Bowl LV, most expected a thriller of a game. Instead, Mahomes came up short in a big way and Brady coasted to a victory, bringing along the rest of his offense. Speaking on Good Morning Football, former teammate Leonard Fournette revealed what was said before the opening kickoff when the score was still tied at zero:

"So for me, his pre-game speech was legendary. He didn't drop that many F-bombs, but 'this is about your last name, being remembered and you just joining a fraternity for life.'"

He continued, explaining that the speech played a big role for him in the game:

"I got cut by Jacksonville. So it was just motivation for me. The speech made it 10 times better for me to go out and perform and to help us win a Super Bowl."
Did Leonard Fournette retire when Tom Brady did?

All good things eventually come to an end and Fournette's time with the Buccaneers is now over. While he and Brady left the team in the same offseason, he hasn't decided to hang up the cleats just yet. He also revealed on the show that teams have taken an interest in the running back, but the money isn't where it needs to be.

The running back is still set to earn $2 million for the 2023 season as a result of dead cap money resulting from the team's decision to move on from him. However, his previous deal with the team put his salary on the level of up to $21 million over three years.

Storytime with @_fournette Tom Brady's pregame speech at Super Bowl LV, and a look inside the boat parade 🏈🛥️ https://t.co/m9I7jOU0Pm

How much is Leonard Fournette worth?

As it stands, Fournette has earned a total of about $36 million in his career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth about $10 million as of 2023. Meaning, he has a financial incentive to get every cent he can before rejoining the league.

The #Bucs plan to release RB Leonard Fournette when the new league year begins March 15, per sources. GM Jason Licht mentioned recently that he felt Fournette was still a three-down back in this league. “Lombardi Lenny” is still only 28 and has plenty in the tank. https://t.co/KMHiGSfG9L

That said, after getting released and with a history of potential red flags going back to his days in Jacksonville, the jury is out as to how much money Fournette truly will be able to earn.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
