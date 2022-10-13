“Nobody likes getting put on their behind” – Leonard Fournette reignites blind tackle debate after Micah Parsons called him a “straight pu**y” 

Leonard Fournette is in his sixth season in the NFL and is one of the league's toughest running backs. Back in Week 1 of the season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back faced linebacker Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys. On a pass play, Parsons was trying to make his way into the Tampa Bay backfield, only for Fournette to knock him to the ground.

Parsons reacted angrily to the hit after the game, much to the delight of fans on Twitter. Fournette recently spoke on the issue on The 33rd Team, saying the block on Parsons was legal:

"Me, honestly, I think the block was technique sound. Same foot, same shoulder. We know he's a great athlete, he's a good guy. And our left tackle needed help. That's all it was. I'm not out there trying to hurt anyone, but I have a job to do. So I feel like it was a great block. I hit 'em in the shoulder."

The former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick added:

"A lot of discussion came after that because Nobody likes getting put on their behind by a running back, which is cool. I understand that. But for me, I give myself an A plus. I did my job."

That controversial play in the Buccaneers 19 - 3 victory over the Cowboys caused the tension to enter a whole new field: Twitter.

Leonard Fournette and Micah Parsons beefs went to Twitter

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

After the game, Micah Parsons reacted to the video on Twitter, leaving the following comment:

“Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned [sic] when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y!! Stop hyping this weak as* sh** it’s football!!"

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 twitter.com/PFF/status/156… PFF @PFF Leonard Fournette 🥞🥞🥞🥞

Leonard Fournette 🥞🥞🥞🥞 https://t.co/Jmow47eWrM Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* shit it’s football!! Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* shit it’s football!! 😂😂 twitter.com/PFF/status/156…

Seeing the comment, Leonard Fournette helpfully responded with a meme of Michael Jordan crying. It's possible that the Defensive Rookie of the Year was a bit bitter over the play. However, current Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller took to Twitter as well. He also thinks that the block wasn't clean:

"This block must be taken out the game! This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact!"

Von Miller @VonMiller Billy M @BillyM_91 The Julio catch was great, but Fournette in pass pro vs Parsons The Julio catch was great, but Fournette in pass pro vs Parsons 👀 https://t.co/H6UIgmiGih This block must be taken out the game ! This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact! twitter.com/BillyM_91/stat… This block must be taken out the game ! This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact! twitter.com/BillyM_91/stat…

Even Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed sided with Parsons and Miller regarding the play in question. There seems to be a difference in opinion here, with defensive players stacking together on one side of the argument. The NFL seems to be okay with it, as no action was taken.

Perhaps fortunately for Fournette, the Buccaneers and Cowboys won't face each other again this season. That is unless they square off in the playoffs. It seems that Fournette is done with the situation, we will see if Parsons is too.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the 33rd Team and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes