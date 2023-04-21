Dak Prescott has been a consistent presence under center for the Dallas Cowboys, starting at least five games in the seven seasons he has played with them and breaking multiple franchise and league records in the process. However, he has also continued the team's penchant for failing to make the NFC Championship game since its Super Bowl dynasty in the 1990's.

But even as the Cowboys continue to perennially underachieve, Prescott is a media favorite, seemingly receiving passes from reporters. LeSean McCoy no longer wants to hear them, especially given the depth of the Cowboys' roster. He explained Thursday on SPEAK:

“The problem is that we always want to give Dak Prescott a pass or we give him an excuse. The question is, does he need more help now? He got an All-Pro receiver, he got a Pro Bowl running back right here, a solid offensive line, they just brought in another All-Pro speedster wide receiver. You know what? You guys won't be satisfied until they bring Jesus to the Cowboys.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speak @SpeakOnFS1 Does Dak Prescott need more help?



“We always want to give Dak Prescott a pass. The question is does he need more help?... You guys won’t be satisfied until they bring Jesus to the Cowboys!” — @CutOnDime25 Does Dak Prescott need more help?“We always want to give Dak Prescott a pass. The question is does he need more help?... You guys won’t be satisfied until they bring Jesus to the Cowboys!” — @CutOnDime25 https://t.co/fZXzNDacGc

Can Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys contend for the Super Bowl in 2023?

Ezekiel Elliott is one of the key departures for the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a revamped roster heading into 2023, and they are hoping it can lead them past the Divisional Round for the first time since they won their last Super Bowl.

The biggest departure during the offseason so far has been Ezekiel Elliott. The running back was released by the team last month after regressing in 2022.

But Elliott is not the only big name gone. Tight end Dalton Schultz left for the Houston Texans as a free agent, as has wide receiver Noah Brown. Other key departures include center Connor McGovern (Buffalo Bills) and linebacker Luke Gifford (Tennessee Titans), while kicker Jake Maher leads the list of unsigned free agents.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, bolstering the passing game and secondary led respectively by CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs. With these new weapons joining Prescott, Tony Pollard, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Micah Parsons, it will be interesting to see how the team progresses.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes