"Let's run this sh*t back" - Former Patriots player urges team to make a move for Odell Beckham Jr.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is getting his first taste of the NFL playoffs with the Los Angeles Rams this season. After the Rams' dominant performance on Monday night, Beckham and his new team are now focused on facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But one can't forget that he will be entering the free agency market after the conclusion of this season. The 29-year-old wide receiver's bounce-back with the Rams late in the season almost had everyone forgetting about his tumultuous tenure with the Cleveland Browns that led to both parties agreeing to part ways.

It seems that some are already calling for the wide receiver to join their team, even former players.

Monday night, during the Rams/Cardinals matchup, former NFL player and New England Patriots linebacker Marquis Flowers tweeted that the team needed to sign the wide receiver and "run it back."

Former Patriots LB calls for Patriots to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Marquis Flowers @MFlowers59 Get OBJ in a Patriots Jersey and let’s run this shit back Get OBJ in a Patriots Jersey and let’s run this shit back

Former NFL linebacker Marquis Flowers, who played for the New England Patriots in 2017 clearly feels that the team needs a dominant, high-profile wide receiver to make a further playoff run. With a young quarterback in Mac Jones and no other "big name" wide receiver, the Patriots offense would certainly benefit from Beckham's talent as a receiver. They could especially benefit from the skills that have been on display since he joined the Los Angeles Rams.

In Monday night's Wild Card game, Odell Beckham Jr. had four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. Oh, and he also had a 40-yard pass in a "trick play" type of run by Sean McVay's offense.

The New England Patriots showed on Saturday night that they still need a little boost in the offensive game plan. Jones has a lot of promise and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels knows exactly how to play call to his young quarterback's advantage.

With the way that Beckham Jr. is currently playing and the way that he started his career with the New York Giants, he could be the X-factor for the New England Patriots in a touch AFC East division. This is what the New England Patriots need to look for heading into this offseason. Mac Jones and the Patriots were close in the 2021 season, but they needed an edge, and adding a playmaking wide receiver of his caliber would definitely do that.

