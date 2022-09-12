WATCH: Adrian Peterson gets knocked out cold by LeVeon Bell in fifth round of exhibition bout

The 2022 NFL season began days ago, but former running back Le'Veon Bell knocked out former NFL running back Adrian Peterson on Saturday, September 10th.

The two met in a boxing match Saturday night during the "Social Gloves: No More Talk" event in Los Angeles at the Banc of California Stadium.

Their boxing match was set for five rounds and that's where Bell finished the fight. After four rounds of not much entertainment, except when Peterson dropped Bell early on the fight, Bell hit Peterson with a straight right that connected right on the chin that dropped and stunned Peterson.

Bell said after his victory in the post-fight interview that he plans on pursuing a career in boxing.

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell have both had great NFL careers as running backs

Before stepping into the sport of boxing on Saturday night, making their debuts, Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell had successful NFL careers as running backs.

Bell was drafted in the second-round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He became a part of their dangerous offense known as the, "Killer Bees." He became a three-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, setting the single-season record for most scrimmage yards in a single-season in Steelers history with 2,215 in 2014.

He has had three 1,000 plus yard rushing seasons and is known for his patient rushing style.

Adrian Peterson was drafted in the first round of the 2007 NFL draft. He won rookie of the year in 2007, MVP in 2012, was selected to seven All-Pro teams, seven Pro Bowls, and was named to the 2010 All-Decade team.

He set the record for most rushing yards in a single game with 296 yards during his rookie season vs. the San Diego Chargers.

The two former running backs are currently free agents but may never play a down in the NFL. For Bell, he seems to be focused on a potential career in boxing and Peterson is aging, with the probability of not getting signed again.

