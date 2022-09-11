"Le’Veon bell vs Jake Paul I’ve seen enough get this match going" , "Been waiting for someone to do that since he beat his kid" - NFL fans troll Adrian Peterson after being knocked out by former Steelers star

Adrian Peterson is one of the best NFL running backs of all time. The former running back was a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, Rookie of the Year (2007) and the MVP in 2012. He has almost 15,000 career rushing yards and is almost certainly going to the Hall of Fame someday.

As many athletes do once they retire, Peterson has found another way to stay in the spotlight. For some, it's music, and for others, it's boxing. Peterson has gotten involved with the latter.

He had his first fight last night with another former All-Pro running back, Le'Veon Bell. The two former NFL stars duked it out in the ring, with Bell taking the victory in convincing fashion.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports LE'VEON BELL JUST KO’D ADRIAN PETERSON AND MADE HIS KNEES BUCKLE

LE'VEON BELL JUST KO’D ADRIAN PETERSON AND MADE HIS KNEES BUCKLE https://t.co/nTWMUazprT

It wasn't a particularly encouraging performance for Adrian Peterson, as the former running back was knocked down. Perhaps fighting isn't on the cards for the former running back.

Bell made light work of his opponent, buckling his knees with a knockout punch and NFL fans are letting him hear about it. Here are some of the comments on social media:

Cameron @TheDrunkenWiz @barstoolsports Le’Veon bell vs Jake Paul I’ve seen enough get this match going @barstoolsports Le’Veon bell vs Jake Paul I’ve seen enough get this match going

DeuceOneSix @skrible2003 @barstoolsports Been waiting for someone to do that since he beat his kid @barstoolsports Been waiting for someone to do that since he beat his kid😐👊

Dustin Quaff @DustyQuaffUSMC @barstoolsports If you watched this fight and didn’t come upwith the conclusion that BOTH of these fellas belong in the league still. Adrian specifically is aging like a fine wine. Only seems to be getting better with age. Its pretty odd those 2 and Kap still unemployed. No one will say that tho @barstoolsports If you watched this fight and didn’t come upwith the conclusion that BOTH of these fellas belong in the league still. Adrian specifically is aging like a fine wine. Only seems to be getting better with age. Its pretty odd those 2 and Kap still unemployed. No one will say that tho

ViNcEnZ21 @VeritasVinnie21 @barstoolsports This is completely sad…. 2 NFL beasts fighting now because they probably need $$$$$….. NFL must teach their talent how to succeed financially. Not For Long… @barstoolsports This is completely sad…. 2 NFL beasts fighting now because they probably need $$$$$….. NFL must teach their talent how to succeed financially. Not For Long…

hedgehogplush @plushhedgehog1 @barstoolsports It's a little different when you're not fighting an 8 year old, isn't it Adrian? @barstoolsports It's a little different when you're not fighting an 8 year old, isn't it Adrian?

Mattarrayyan @Mattarrayyan1 @barstoolsports Boxing is a young man's sport and you can always tell by LeVeon Bell's physique he's a cardio guy. AP didn't really have a chance. Still the better RB. @barstoolsports Boxing is a young man's sport and you can always tell by LeVeon Bell's physique he's a cardio guy. AP didn't really have a chance. Still the better RB.

Mike @TomPete00125455 @barstoolsports for Ap how ripped he is and built to lose what a joke @barstoolsports for Ap how ripped he is and built to lose what a joke

401k XRP @takecareofurchk

I’ve watched both players excel at football for multiple years.

Never thought I’ll be watching them box in 2022. @barstoolsports This is what happens when your money is low… damn this is sad to see.I’ve watched both players excel at football for multiple years.Never thought I’ll be watching them box in 2022. @barstoolsports This is what happens when your money is low… damn this is sad to see.I’ve watched both players excel at football for multiple years.Never thought I’ll be watching them box in 2022. 😔

Richie g @thatmaskedguy75 @barstoolsports Kind of deserved it. Bell beat Peterson like he was his kid @barstoolsports Kind of deserved it. Bell beat Peterson like he was his kid

NYC Sangwiches @MSangwich @barstoolsports Sad as hell that two generational talents have to resort to this crap in their retirement. @barstoolsports Sad as hell that two generational talents have to resort to this crap in their retirement.

It's unclear what either of these two running backs are planning to do in the future with regards to their budding fighting careers.

How good was Adrian Peterson in the NFL?

Adrian Peterson - Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers

Only four running backs in history have had more rushing yards than the former Minnesota Vikings star. Those players are Barry Sanders, Frank Gore, Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith.

It is arguably a longevity stat, since running backs usually get a lot of yards a season, but most running backs don't last that long. Peterson is one of only eight backs to ever rush for 2,000 yards in a single season. He did it in 2012, when he went on to win MVP. He averaged an astonishing six yards per carry that year.

Social Gloves: 'No More Talk'

Peterson also has the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history. Only Smith, LaDanian Tomlinson and Marcus Allen have more than Peterson's 120. He led the league in rushing three times and has had an incredible eight seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards. He averaged 100 yards a game twice in his illustrious career.

Despite leading the league in many stats, he only ever led the league in carries once. He was very efficient with the carries he got, averaging over 4.5 yards per attempt over all 17 seasons.

We will see what's next for Adrian Peterson as time progresses,

