"Le’Veon bell vs Jake Paul I’ve seen enough get this match going" , "Been waiting for someone to do that since he beat his kid" - NFL fans troll Adrian Peterson after being knocked out by former Steelers star

Adrian Peterson is one of the best NFL running backs of all time. The former running back was a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, Rookie of the Year (2007) and the MVP in 2012. He has almost 15,000 career rushing yards and is almost certainly going to the Hall of Fame someday.
As many athletes do once they retire, Peterson has found another way to stay in the spotlight. For some, it's music, and for others, it's boxing. Peterson has gotten involved with the latter.
He had his first fight last night with another former All-Pro running back, Le'Veon Bell. The two former NFL stars duked it out in the ring, with Bell taking the victory in convincing fashion.
It wasn't a particularly encouraging performance for Adrian Peterson, as the former running back was knocked down. Perhaps fighting isn't on the cards for the former running back.
Bell made light work of his opponent, buckling his knees with a knockout punch and NFL fans are letting him hear about it. Here are some of the comments on social media:
It's unclear what either of these two running backs are planning to do in the future with regards to their budding fighting careers.
How good was Adrian Peterson in the NFL?
Only four running backs in history have had more rushing yards than the former Minnesota Vikings star. Those players are Barry Sanders, Frank Gore, Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith.
It is arguably a longevity stat, since running backs usually get a lot of yards a season, but most running backs don't last that long. Peterson is one of only eight backs to ever rush for 2,000 yards in a single season. He did it in 2012, when he went on to win MVP. He averaged an astonishing six yards per carry that year.
Peterson also has the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history. Only Smith, LaDanian Tomlinson and Marcus Allen have more than Peterson's 120. He led the league in rushing three times and has had an incredible eight seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards. He averaged 100 yards a game twice in his illustrious career.
Despite leading the league in many stats, he only ever led the league in carries once. He was very efficient with the carries he got, averaging over 4.5 yards per attempt over all 17 seasons.
We will see what's next for Adrian Peterson as time progresses,