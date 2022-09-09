"Dude seems willing to blow up his marriage to a billionaire supermodel to keep playing football" - Redditors react to Micah Parsons wanting Tom Brady out of the NFL

Tom Brady has been playing in the NFL for 22 seasons now. He will begin his 23rd season on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Micah Parsons, the Cowboys second-year linebacker, is 23 years old. The disparity in age between the legendary quarterback and his counterparts is becoming more and more common as time goes on.

Somehow, Brady is still playing at an elite level at 45. This is something most NFL players have never been able to say. Parsons believes it's time for Brady to retire because he's been dominant for far too long, according to Bleacher Report:

"We got to get him out of this league. He's been dominating this league too long. ... He wants to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like you’re a roach."

Brady did briefly retire from the NFL before returning. This is something that might have caused a rift in his marriage. Either way, the legendary quarterback isn't going to be around forever, and Parsons would like to see him leave sooner rather than later.

The defender hopes to put a dent in the Buccaneers star's plans this Sunday night when their 2022 season kicks off.

What are Micah Parsons' Defensive Player of the Year chances?

Micah Parsons finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season. The rookie had one of the best defensive seasons in history. He took home the Rookie of the Year award and was an All-Pro first-team member.

Not many players have done what he did in NFL history. It stands to reason that, with more experience, the Cowboys star might be able to take home the prestigious award.

Unfortunately, he has steep competition. VegasInsider has three defenders with better odds ahead of the NFL opener:

Myles Garrett +600

Aaron Donald +650

T.J. Watt +800

Micah Parsons +900

Nick Bosa +1200

Joey Bosa +1800

Still, +900 is a good bet. It's just that Aaron Donald, TJ Watt (the defending DPOY), and Myles Garrett are also incredible defensive players.

The Cowboys linebacker will have to have as good a season or better to have a chance at repeating. Meanwhile, he'll have to hope the other three don't have incredible sesons, but he certainly stands a good chance at winning the prestigious award.

