"Lock the guy up": NFL fans call out reporter for asking Dak Prescott wild "kissing his sister" comparison to tie game after Cowboys-Packers game

Fans were left feeling uneasy after a reporter asked Dak Prescott a weird question following the Cowboys' showdown against the Green Bay Packers. After a high-octane game, it ended in overtime with a 40-40 tie.When the Cowboys quarterback was exiting the tunnel, a reporter asked him if tying the game at home felt similar to 'kissing his sister'. Prescott responded with a blunt answer, stating he's happy he's got no sister.&quot;Is tying like kissing your sister?&quot; the reporter asked.&quot;Good thing I ain't got one,&quot; Prescott responded.Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on weird nature of the question that the reporter asked the quarterback.🦍🦍 @Jamesstewarttt_LINK@jonmachota Lock the guy up who asked that bc wtfDG @dylanggcraveLINK@jonmachota why would they ask that 💀💀💀j 🦅 @JoelBleedsGreenLINK@jonmachota type of question that really just doesn’t need an answer 😭h!tman @grapssznLINK@jonmachota what the fuck is wrong wit this dudeRaff @RaffWOOLINK@jonmachota Someone check his browser historyGP ✰ @WRLDofMayeLINK@jonmachota What kinda heinous question is thisDak Prescott gave his best in trying to help the Cowboys secure the win at AT&amp;T Stadium. He completed 31 of the 40 passes he attempted for 319 yards and four total touchdowns.His 28-yard passing touchdown to George Pickens in the fourth quarter gave his team a 37-34 lead with just forty seconds left in the game. However, Packers placekicker Brandon McManus scored a 53-yard field goal to take the game to overtime. Brand Aubrey scored a 22-yard field goal as a final effort. However, McManus leveled the playing field before the final whistle that resulted in the tie.Cowboys owner Jerry Jones heaps praise on Dak Prescott while talking about Micah Parsons' performance after 40-40 tie with the PackersIn the post-game press conference, Jones did not hesitate in heaping praise on his quarterback for his efforts on the field. He also went as far as to say that the reason why he gave Dak Prescott a big contract and not Micah Parsons was because he valued the quarterback more than the linebacker.&quot;It's very simple,&quot; Jones said as per The Athletic. &quot;Dak was indispensable in my mind. Micah wasn't.&quot;Jones also opened up about finishing the game against Parsons and his new team with a tie.&quot;I knew that (Parsons) is the great player that he is,&quot; Jones said. &quot;And I like the way. ... we played him and we ran at him. We knew he was there, and he made a difference. But that's the way it goes. Whether we like (the tie) or not, I'll take my side of it, and Green Bay can have their side of it.&quot;Can Dak Prescott lead the team to the playoffs after failing to qualify for the postseason last year? They are next scheduled to take on the Jets on Oct. 5 at MetLife Stadium.