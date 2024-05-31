  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Super Bowl outside of the US? London Mayor aims to host first international championship in the UK

Super Bowl outside of the US? London Mayor aims to host first international championship in the UK

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 31, 2024 17:18 GMT
Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars
London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed his interest in hosting a Super Bowl

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, recently expressed his desire for the city to host a Super Bowl in the future.

Khan spoke of the upcoming events that his city will host this summer, which includes the annual Wimbledon tennis tournament, the MLB series between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies and the Diamond League.

Khan then went on to say that he wants London to host even more events to get the city on the world stage.

“But I want more international events.” said Khan.
also-read-trending Trending

Khan went on to list the Super Bowl and Wrestlemania as two events he would like to have taken place across the pond. He believes that the interest in the London NFL games would make a big game hosted at Wembley Stadium a great success.

“I want international WrestleMania taking place in London. The Super Bowl is really important for us. We have a number of American football games and I want it to come here because we want American sports fans in Europe to come to London to watch them, not just go to America.”

Sadiq Khan believes hosting in London would give European fans an opportunity to attend the big game without having to travel to the United States. The Super Bowl has never been held outside of the continental United States since it began in 1967.

Roger Goodell once said that Super Bowl in London is a 'possibility'

In October 2023, Roger Goodell spoke about the impact of the NFL hosting games abroad. The NFL Commissioner believes it's the best way to grow the game and get even more fans involved. However, when it comes to the idea of a Super Bowl being hosted outside of the United States, specifically in London, he wasn't completely on board at the time.

He spoke about the economic impact the big game has on the American cities that host it. Goodell also said that as the NFL continues to grow its fan base across the globe, perhaps down the road, hosting the game outside of the United States could be a possibility.

"I think being able to play it in one of our cities—it's a huge economic boost to those cities. Our fans live in those cities also. I think that is important. Not that we do not have great fans here [in London]; we do. So, as the international series develops, maybe that is a possibility as we play more games here," said Goodell at a fan forum.

One of the major factors in the decision-making process behind London being named a host city is time.

The game typically starts around 6:30 PM EST, a time that accommodates all of the US time zones. That means the game would start at 11:30 PM local time and the conclusion of the game wouldn't be over until around 3:30 PM London time.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी