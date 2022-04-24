LOOK: Baker Mayfield goes out of his way to deliver food to senior samaritan

Baker Mayfield may be having a rough offseason as he patiently awaits a trade from the Cleveland Browns. But the former Heisman Trophy Winner has remained an outgoing member of the community and is trying to present a good example in life.

Mayfield's benevolent and charitable personality was on display on Friday. Lacie Lowry of KWTV - NEWS 9 snapped a picture of the quarterback delivering food to a senior citizen in Norman, Oklahoma.

The college football legend partnered with a program called Meals on Wheels to deliver food to Ann Kulich.

The former number one overall pick visited his alma mater of three years to see the unveiling of his new statue on the campus at the University of Oklahoma.

Mayfield's three seasons as an Oklahoma Sooners were as successful as any quarterback's college career in the last decade. He finished fourth, third, and first in three straight seasons in the Heisman voting. His 119 touchdown to 21 interception ratio was marvelous.

Although the statue hardly resembles Mayfield's facial structure or details, it was a generous thought extended by the university to honor one of its most famous and successful alumni.

It's been an offseason where Baker Mayfield hasn't been able to escape controversy. But it's refreshing and wholesome to see it hasn't stripped away from his generous heart off the field.

Mayfield's name has been controversial this offseason for multiple reasons. He recently appeared on the “Ya Neva Know: you know what I mean?” podcast and bore his heart and soul.

The Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson didn't sit right with Mayfield. Despite the Browns never fully committing to him publicly, Mayfield felt he was told one thing by the team, only for them to do something else.

“I feel disrespected 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now.”

Although some, such as NBC Sports' Mike Florio, have defended Mayfield's comments, many felt Mayfield's sense of entitlement was on display.

Mayfield has always been a controversial figure because he's not afraid to speak his mind. In the NFL specifically, players are trained to put team needs in front of their own. Hence, the 27-year-old is an exception to the norm.

With the NFL draft less than a week away, all eyes are on teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers to see if they make a trade for Mayfield. Until he's moved to another team, he'll be the center of a controversy.

