NFL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals timeline for Baker Mayfield to be dealt

Baker Mayfield has been in the news lately, but for several wrong reasons. Over a month ago, the much-maligned quarterback wrote a letter to fans of the Cleveland Browns franchise, which read as a goodbye.

Last week, in an interview with the YNK podcast, the former University of Oklahoma standout criticized fans for booing and said he felt disrespected by the franchise.

NFL analyst Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network recently provided a timeline of how he believes the saga of the Browns quarterback may play out during the NFL Draft.

Kaye stated:

"The Browns trading Baker Mayfield ahead of the draft feels unnecessary. If a team misses out on their ideal QB prospect on Day 1 of the draft, the Browns might have more leverage to make a trade on Day 2. Mayfield doesn’t have much juice on the trade market, and the Browns will probably need to pay for most of his salary in a swap anyway. That said, the more desperate a team like Seattle or Carolina is after the first round, the more likely it is for the Browns to improve their draft haul."

Kaye finished his thoughts by estimating when he believes the Browns quarterback may be dealt away.

"Based on those factors, Mayfield is likely to be traded on Day 2 or 3 of the draft at the earliest. The Browns might try to hold him until just before training camp to squeeze any sort of juice they can out of a trade, and that wouldn’t be a foolish move. Ultimately, it feels like Carolina is Mayfield’s most logical end game."

NFL Trade Rumors: Will Baker Mayfield have a starting job in 2022?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

If Baker Mayfield is to have a starting job in the NFL next season, he will first need to find a team that has a vacancy at the position.

Many teams immediately filled their vacancies at the quarterback position during the offseason. The Denver Broncos traded for former Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson, while the Washington Commanders and the Indianapolis Colts traded for Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan, respectively.

The Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New Orleans Saints brought back their incumbent quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Jameis Winston, respectively.

As it currently stands, the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers are two teams that arguably have the best chance of signing the former Heisman Trophy winner.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL



"Should they draft a quarterback? Absolutely not. ... The move the Carolina Panthers need to make if they want to save their jobs? Trade for Baker Mayfield."

The Seahawks have Drew Lock, Jacob Eason, and Geno Smith on the roster, and neither of those players has yet proved to be a full-time starter.

The Seahawks have discussed exploring acquiring Baker Mayfield at quarterback, per league sources.

The Panthers currently have Sam Darnold as the projected starter, but the team is rumored to be in the running to acquire the former Oklahoma Sooner.

It would not be a stretch to see the beleaguered Cleveland Browns quarterback with the Seahawks or the Colts to begin the 2022 NFL season.

