“Looks like John Cena after he turned heel” - Fans react to Ben Johnson’s latest photo amid busy offseason for Bears

The Ben Johnson heel turn is now complete. The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator and new Chicago Bears head coach looks like a completely different man less than two months into his new job.

On Wednesday, X user @GBraggsJr23 posted a side-by-side comparison of Johnson from his introductory press conference to his recent press conference.

“It's been 49 days since Ben Johnson was announced as the Chicago Bears Head Coach,” @GBraggsJr23 wrote.

The tweet showed Johnson looking cheerful and well-groomed in the first photo, while he looks slightly disheveled and appears to have a five o'clock shadow beard in the most recent media appearance.

“Clearly, he's been putting in the work,” this fan commented.

This fan replied, “Listened to his interview on Pardon My Take. He just loves grinding tape and still hits the squat rack. That’s my coach.”

Some fans compared it to John Cena's surprising heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber.

This fan commented: “This man looks like John Cena after he turned Heel.”

Another tweeted: “This is the John Cena heel turn face.”

Others compared it to Batman villain Harvey Dent.

This fan replied: “Slowly transitioning into Dark Knight Harvey Dent. Will be flipping a double-sided coin for trick plays by week 8 at this rate”

This user had the same thought, posting a gif of Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent from the movie "The Dark Knight."

Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears have been busy making moves in the offseason

Head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles have been hard at work revamping the offensive line this offseason. Quarterback Caleb Williams was the most sacked player last season, partially due to poor pass protection by the offensive line.

The Bears have made fixing that position group the most important priority this offseason, trading for four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Thuney and offensive guard Jonah Jackson. They also brought in center Drew Dalman and blocking tight end Durham Smythe to complete the transformation.

They also signed defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo to shore up the defensive line.

Bears fans will be hoping the new head coach and player additions will be able to get them a playoff win for the first time since 2010.

