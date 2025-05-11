“Lost some aura”: NFL fans react as Jaxson Dart’s spider phobia takes center stage in Giants’ prank video

Former Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart found himself being pranked at his new home in the NFL. The New York Giants acquired the quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft with the 25th overall pick. Dart was the second quarterback to be drafted, after the Titans had selected Cam Ward with the No.1 pick.

On Saturday, the Giants posted a video of their players trolling the rookies with a fake spider prank. Jaxson Dart was taken aback with a shock when a spider popped out of the box in front of his face. He talked about how he doesn't like spiders while laughing at himself for getting pranked.

"If you know me, I hate spiders. So that's not cool," Dart said.

Fans made fun of Jaxson Dart after he got scared by the fake spider prank.

"Dart lost some aura after that one," one commented.

"Hopefully Dart has quicker reaction time than that lol," another said.

"They trynna give our future Hall of Fame QB a heart attack," one joked.

"How do people still fall for this people did this 30 years ago and it was never funny or scary," another said.

One fan reacted with an eyes emoji.

Dart is training and showing off his skills at the Giants' rookie minicamp. After the first day of camp on Saturday, coach Brian Daboll shared his first impressions of the QB on the field.

"There's nobody rushing him. He did what he was supposed to do. He was prepared. He put a lot of time and effort into it. I got a lot of appreciation for how he's gone about, in a short amount of time, his business," Daboll said.

Jaxson Dart shares thoughts about Giants coach Brian Daboll

After Friday's training session, the rookie quarterback had a press meet with reporters. During this interview, Dart shared his thoughts about head coach Brian Daboll.

The quarterback praised Daboll's coaching method while talking about the bond they formed over the past few days. Jaxson Dart also said that there's no other coach other than Daboll that he would love to play for.

"Yeah, he coaches me up like every second I'm around him," Dart said. "He's the guy that will walk into a room, say goodbye and whatnot, and then come back 30 seconds later because he has an idea. So he's constantly coaching me, and I think that's just what I want to be around.

"I feel like that's going to help me excel at the highest level and help me reach my potential. So there's not another coach I'd be playing for."

Apart from Dart, the Giants have veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on their quarterback depth chart. So, it will be interesting to see if the rookie gets some playing time during his debut campaign in the league.

