  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • “Lost some aura”: NFL fans react as Jaxson Dart’s spider phobia takes center stage in Giants’ prank video

“Lost some aura”: NFL fans react as Jaxson Dart’s spider phobia takes center stage in Giants’ prank video

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified May 11, 2025 05:40 GMT
New York Giants Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty
New York Giants Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty

Former Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart found himself being pranked at his new home in the NFL. The New York Giants acquired the quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft with the 25th overall pick. Dart was the second quarterback to be drafted, after the Titans had selected Cam Ward with the No.1 pick.

Ad

On Saturday, the Giants posted a video of their players trolling the rookies with a fake spider prank. Jaxson Dart was taken aback with a shock when a spider popped out of the box in front of his face. He talked about how he doesn't like spiders while laughing at himself for getting pranked.

"If you know me, I hate spiders. So that's not cool," Dart said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans made fun of Jaxson Dart after he got scared by the fake spider prank.

"Dart lost some aura after that one," one commented.
"Hopefully Dart has quicker reaction time than that lol," another said.
"They trynna give our future Hall of Fame QB a heart attack," one joked.
"How do people still fall for this people did this 30 years ago and it was never funny or scary," another said.
Ad

One fan reacted with an eyes emoji.

Ad

Dart is training and showing off his skills at the Giants' rookie minicamp. After the first day of camp on Saturday, coach Brian Daboll shared his first impressions of the QB on the field.

"There's nobody rushing him. He did what he was supposed to do. He was prepared. He put a lot of time and effort into it. I got a lot of appreciation for how he's gone about, in a short amount of time, his business," Daboll said.
Ad

Jaxson Dart shares thoughts about Giants coach Brian Daboll

After Friday's training session, the rookie quarterback had a press meet with reporters. During this interview, Dart shared his thoughts about head coach Brian Daboll.

The quarterback praised Daboll's coaching method while talking about the bond they formed over the past few days. Jaxson Dart also said that there's no other coach other than Daboll that he would love to play for.

Ad
"Yeah, he coaches me up like every second I'm around him," Dart said. "He's the guy that will walk into a room, say goodbye and whatnot, and then come back 30 seconds later because he has an idea. So he's constantly coaching me, and I think that's just what I want to be around.
"I feel like that's going to help me excel at the highest level and help me reach my potential. So there's not another coach I'd be playing for."
Ad

Apart from Dart, the Giants have veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on their quarterback depth chart. So, it will be interesting to see if the rookie gets some playing time during his debut campaign in the league.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications