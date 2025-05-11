Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott excited as she visits University of Alabama Hall of Fame floor

While Mac Jones prepared for his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, his girlfriend Sophie Scott made a special visit to Alabama. Scott visited the Alabama Hall of Fame museum and was spotted posing alongside the floor tile dedicated to the quarterback.

On Friday, Sophie Scott updated her Instagram story with a picture of herself smiling while sitting on her knees, posing with Jones's Hall of Fame floor tile.

Scott's post also featured a 1-word message for Mac Jones, which read:

"Hi @macjones_10!!!"

Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is excited as she visits the University of Alabama Hall of Fame floor (Credits: IG/Sophie Scott)

For her Alabama Hall of Fame visit, Sophie Scott wore a black top and blue jeans, finishing with a black scarf and white heels. Meanwhile, Mac Jones and his girlfriend have been adventurous this offseason.

After playing just one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones signed a two-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers worth $7 million. The contract came with $5 million guaranteed money, keeping the quarterback with the franchise until 2027.

Besides, when it comes to Mac Jones, there have been a lot of questions about his abilities as a starter. However, the 49ers's offensive coordinator has excellent things to say about Jones as a starting quarterback.

49ers OC Klay Kubiak confessed to thinking 'very highly' of Mac Jones

The San Francisco 49ers's offensive coordinator, Klay Kubiak, spoke to Grant Cohn from SI.com on Friday and shared his opinion on Mac Jones as starting quarterback for the franchise. Kubiak explained how the team "studied Mac" throughout his college football career and rookie years in the NFL.

"We thought very highly of him and his skillset as a thrower and the things he did in college. And then, obviously, as a rookie, what he did in the NFL was very impressive. Mac’s a really good thrower. He stands in the pocket, he's a strong guy, and he's really smart. And so he’s got a lot of traits that we like for a starting quarterback," Kubiak said.

Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see how and when 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan would use Mac Jones as the starting quarterback. Talking about Shanahan, an insider previously hinted that the franchise allegedly forced him to draft Trey Lance over Jones in 2021.

