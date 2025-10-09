"Mac Jones taking ownership of Niners": NFL fans react as Brock Purdy misses practice for 2 weeks in a row

Brock Purdy continues to rehabilitate from his toe injury that he suffered during the 49ers' season-opening victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Thus, backup Mac Jones stepped up to take his place. Now, NFL insider Adam Schefter has provided a concerning update about the quarterback ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.According to his report, Brock Purdy missed out on Wednesday's practice session with the San Francisco 49ers alongside a few other injured players. Thus, this has created an air of uncertainty about his availability for Week 6 after missing training two weeks in a row.&quot;No practice today for QB Brock Purdy (toe), WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) and WR Jauan Jennings (ankle, ribs).&quot;Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to Purdy's absence from Wednesday's training.Ball Don’t Lie @BallDontLieHQLINK@AdamSchefter Mac Jones taking ownership of ninersKuldeep_Saffron @kuldeeppathak00LINK@AdamSchefter Oof, that’s a rough list 😬 Purdy sitting out especially is one to watch. Hopefully just precautionary, but losing him or both WRs would seriously hurt their rhythm heading into the weekend.Aaron Dibert @dibert_aaronLINK@AdamSchefter I wonder if Purdy could end up losing his job to Mac Jones?🤷🏽‍♀️ @mccaffreyformvpLINK@AdamSchefter mac is better RN. let’s not rush purdy back too soon again𝐛𝐨𝐛𝐛𝐲 @bobby001_ethLINK@AdamSchefter Purdy, Pearsall, and Jennings all sitting out practice? Looks like the QB and WR room could be dealing with some serious depth issues.Lucky13 @13isLucky13LINK@AdamSchefter Mac Jones is our Starting Quarterback anyway.After Purdy's injury, Kyle Shanahan named Mac Jones as the QB1 in Week 2. He started in two games against the Saints and the Cardinals and won both of them. In Week 4, he was injured, which resulted in Brock Purdy returning as QB1. Unfortunately, they lost 26-21.In Week 5, Jones returned as the QB1 of the team after Purdy did not look completely healthy against the Jaguars. The quarterback helped the 49ers secure a 26-23 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams.Jones had signed a two-year deal worth $7 million with the 49ers in March. He has won all three games he's played with the team. The quarterback also recorded 905 yards and six touchdowns passing.On the other hand, Purdy had signed a five-year extension worth $265 million in May. So far in two games, he has completed 48 of the 73 passes he attempted for 586 yards and four touchdowns passing.Adam Schefter shares his honest thoughts on Brock Purdy's injury situationThis year, Mac Jones has put up a better performance on the field for the 49ers compared to Purdy. This has led to the rumor mill churning about a potential shake-up in the team's quarterback depth chart, with the newcomer taking over Mr. Irrelevant's place.However, NFL insider Adam Schefter disagreed with these rumors. On Monday on 'The Pat McAfee Show', he stated that the 49ers will bring back Purdy after he completely recovers from his toe injury.&quot;I still think it's absolutely Purdy's job,&quot; Schefter said. &quot;I don't even think it's a question. Mac Jones did say the right things, because I think that's the real situation right now, where he's going to be in a situation where he's called upon when Brock's not playing, and he'll step in and play the way he did.&quot;&quot;It was fantastic. And he's got a two-year contract. So he's going to be there for a couple of years, unless all of a sudden he's got value. For Brock Purdy, they just paid, and he's going to be the guy.&quot;Which quarterback will Kyle Shanahan decide to go with for Sunday's showdown against the Bucs?