Madden 24 franchise mode comes into this year with many upgrades with what is being called a "make or break" year for EA. Fans of the game have made their displeasure known over the years and that has led to some changes in this version.

However, despite their best efforts with the Madden 24 franchise mode, there are players who are calling out EA for continuous failures and do not have high hopes for this game. The negativity has become kind of baked in. Given that EA has exclusive rights with the NFL, fans feel that they are coasting on the back of that and do not foresee much improvement even with the latest edition.

They made their displeasure known on Reddit that they do not expect fundamental changes in the gameplay beyond cosmetic changes. Here are some of the reactions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What are the changes EA has made to the Madden 24 Franchise Mode?

EA has clearly felt the temperature of the fans and are trying to improve the playing experience for the Madden 24 franchise mode. Whether that will happen or not is another matter.

But what they have touted are the additions like "Training Camp" to the mode. In terms of trade and contracts, they have highlighted extra trade slots that have increased to six from three. Accordingly, they have given one more year for draft picks and the ability to restructure contracts.

The draft scene on the Madden 24 franchise mode also has more variations. There are "99 club" draft prospects as well as those that are "injury prone". Cooldowns and playcall limits have now been left to the user instead of being a universal setting, as was the case in previous editions.

They have also added new relocation options with new team logos and uniforms, including potential destinations outside the USA. Additionally, there are some upgrades and revamps that have been proposed as well.

Ultimately, though, despite all these changes, it remains to be seen if players will be satisfied with the Madden 24 franchise mode. While it is impossible to make everyone happy, they would like to hope that a majority of fans will see the changes as marked improvement.

EA remains protected by the money it offers to the NFL and NFLPA and having an exclusive contract with the league. But if the user experience keeps generating more complaints, there will come a time, one hopes, where the NFL will have to look beyond just contractual terms and factor in player responses.