One of the biggest weapons at Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles' disposal this season has been the famed "tush push." In short-yardage situations (two yards or less), the Eagles have run this play to perfection this season.

Hurts takes the snap and is pushed from behind by sometimes two to three players to get the yards needed for a first down.

Of course, the move has some detractors, as some say it is dangerous given all the bodies that collapse on each other. Further, there have even been cries for it to be banned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But in the Madden video game, one fan decided to put the play into the game, which got quite a response.

Fan lobbies to put tush push in Madden video game

With the play being next to impossible to stop in real life, having it in the Madden video game would be something.

Well, one fan has decided to put the play into Madden and even described how it would work.

One fan jokingly asked if Madden even adds new plays into the game:

"Does Madden even add new plays? I feel like we just get the same plays each year. Wildcat has had three plays for like 10 years."

Comment byu/Dear_Analyst_9515 from discussion inMadden Expand Post

Other fans gave their thoughts on the Eagles' famed tush push play being possibly put into Madden:

Comment byu/Dear_Analyst_9515 from discussion inMadden Expand Post

Comment byu/Dear_Analyst_9515 from discussion inMadden Expand Post

Comment byu/Dear_Analyst_9515 from discussion inMadden Expand Post

Comment byu/Dear_Analyst_9515 from discussion inMadden Expand Post

Comment byu/Dear_Analyst_9515 from discussion inMadden Expand Post

Comment byu/Dear_Analyst_9515 from discussion inMadden Expand Post

Comment byu/Dear_Analyst_9515 from discussion inMadden Expand Post

So the idea of having it in Madden has divided opinion, and it remains to be seen if EA will eventually put the play in, considering they want to ban it.

Are the Eagles limping into the playoffs?

Arizona Cardinals v Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles were 10-1 at one stage this season and seemingly had two hands on the NFC East and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. However, the team's form line has dropped off a cliff recently.

Philadelphia has lost four out of its last five games, with the last one being a 35-31 loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals. It has handed the Dallas Cowboys the inside path to the division and the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

In its last four games, the Philadelphia offense has eight turnovers and is 1-3 in that time. The tush push is the only thing Philadelphia does consistently well, but things must change before the postseason.

As it stands, Philadelphia would be on the road facing Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first week of the playoffs, which is a dangerous matchup.

Is Philadelphia limping into the playoffs? It sure feels like it.